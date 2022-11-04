ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Apartment Therapy

Aldi Is Selling Sparkly Succulents

It’s officially time to start decorating for the holidays, and thanks to a new Aldi offering, even your plants can look merry and bright. As Aldi plant fanatic Aldi Plant Lady (@aldiplantlady) reported in a recent post, the grocery store chain is currently selling gorgeous 2” sparkly succulents — dubbed “Star Gazing Succulents” — for just $4.49 apiece.
Maxim

Spirit Of The Week: St. George Spirits 40th Anniversary American Single Malt Whiskey

California’s indie distillery leader celebrates four decades of making some of America’s best craft spirits. Leading California’s—and arguably America’s—indie spirits movement, St. George Distillery conjures some serious heaters (their Baller whiskey, Terroir Gin and Absinthe among our favs), and this year the Alameda distillery celebrate four decades of existence.
winemag.com

‘Scientific Investigation and Discovery Ensures the Wine Industry Can Continue to Produce High Quality Wines,’ says Elizabeth Tomasino, Innovator of the Year | Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 Wine Star Awards

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. The Researchers Are Giving Wildfire-Plagued...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Hot Chocolate

East Coast winters are brutal, especially for Californians like myself accustomed to 50° F January temperatures. Maintaining a warm, cozy atmosphere—by snuggling up under a comfortable blanket, warming up with a pair of toasty slippers, or decking out my apartment post-Thanksgiving with a Christmas tree and other holiday decorations—is probably 80 percent responsible for my ability to survive from November until April (gratitude also goes out to my hideous, but critical, SAD lamp).
Apartment Therapy

This Small-But-Mighty Space Heater Is Going to Keep Me from Freezing in My Apartment This Winter (It’s On Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In the late fall and winter in New York City, there’s no such thing as having a temperate apartment — you’re either stuck in what is commonly dubbed a furnace or an icebox. Old radiator heaters turn apartments into tropical environments or else they barely work at all. In my seven years in the city, I’ve dealt with more icebox apartments than furnaces. My currently one-bedroom in Brooklyn falls into that category, unfortunately. I had given my former roommate my Lasko space heater, because it was just too big, unwieldy and prone to falling over (which makes sense, it’s six years old), so I was left with nothing.
