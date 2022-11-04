We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In the late fall and winter in New York City, there’s no such thing as having a temperate apartment — you’re either stuck in what is commonly dubbed a furnace or an icebox. Old radiator heaters turn apartments into tropical environments or else they barely work at all. In my seven years in the city, I’ve dealt with more icebox apartments than furnaces. My currently one-bedroom in Brooklyn falls into that category, unfortunately. I had given my former roommate my Lasko space heater, because it was just too big, unwieldy and prone to falling over (which makes sense, it’s six years old), so I was left with nothing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO