ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Hart school board hears community debate on Thin Blue Line flag

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCa0P_0iyGnSeK00
| Photo courtesy of Airman Zoe T. Perkins/U.S. Air Force/Picryl (CC0)

Several members of the community addressed the William S. Hart Union High School Board about displaying the Thin Blue Line flag at Saugus High football games, but no action was taken and the debate continues Thursday about whether it is appropriate.

Representatives from the Santa Clarita branch of the NAACP and the father of the player who carried the Thin Blue Line flag on the field at College of the Canyons before Friday’s football game told the board members at the meeting on Wednesday night their thoughts on displaying the flag.

The Hart district superintendent said last month the Saugus High School football team can no longer use the Thin Blue Line flag at games in its pregame ceremonies, echoing a decision made by the team’s coach.

The decision has created an emotional debate and tensions between members of the community, administrators, school board members, players and students.

The school board heard comments from members of the community at the meeting, but it was not an item on the agenda. Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said the item needed to be properly added to the agenda, and the flag issue was not on the agenda because it was posted before the football game on Friday night.

“The Governing Board can however choose to consider new or revised Board Policy at a future meeting,” Kuhlman said in a statement. “The Board Agenda is set by the Board President in consultation with the Superintendent. I stand ready to work with the Board President on properly agendizing this subject if this is the Governing Board’s desire. The action in question from Friday night appears to involve the violation of a team rule. Any potential disciplinary response can be addressed at the site level. I know that the Principal and the Athletic staff are aware and are following up. I do hope our focus and attention can remain on the kids — celebrating the outstanding performance of the Saugus Football team as they head into this first round of CIF playoffs.”

A Saugus High football player carried the Thin Blue Line flag, a black and white replica of the American flag with a single blue line as one of the stripes, in the pregame introductions before the game between Saugus and Golden Valley at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday night. Saugus won the game, 31-13.

Both teams earned berths in the CIF Southern Section football playoffs that start on Friday night. Saugus plays Millikan High School from Long Beach in a first-round game at College of the Canyons.

Some see the flag as a way to support law enforcement. Others see it as a symbol to combat the Black Lives Matter movement and a symbol used by white supremacist and extremist groups.

Kuhlman said, in a letter sent to the community in September, that use of the flag has become controversial.

“Just three short days ago, I became aware of a concern about this symbol being flown at Saugus High School football games,” Kuhlman wrote in the letter dated Sept. 28. “Despite emails for immediate action, and threats of consequences if certain steps weren’t taken within a specific timeline, we determined to take our time to understand the issue accurately and to respond thoughtfully.”

Saugus High Principal Geni Peterson Henry told the Los Angeles Times in September she met with football coach Jason Bornn, who said he “was not even fully aware of the banners in question” and added that the team did not agree to using the flag before games.

“…(It) occurred to (Bornn) that it’s possible that some players on the team might not be entirely enthusiastic about a symbol that is being used to represent the entire team,” Kuhlman wrote.

Bornn decided to discontinue the use of the flag “in deference to his commitment to inclusivity, kindness and respect…” the Times reported.

Kuhlman wrote in his letter to the community that the district is exploring alternative methods to show support for law enforcement.

“Please note that this decision does not translate into a change in support for law enforcement,” Kuhlman wrote. “The degree of enthusiasm behind our District’s backing of law enforcement is not measured by the acceptance or rejection of any one particular symbol.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Temecula, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thousand Oaks High School football team will have a game with Chaparral High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
High School Football PRO

Canyon Country, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Summit High School football team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita on November 04, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith

Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park

On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
FOX40

Congressional candidate Christy Smith on CA-27 race

(Inside California Politics) Congressional Candidate Christy Smith, a Democrat running in northern Los Angeles County’s CA-27 congressional district, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her campaign. Smith is running against Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in a rematch of a 2020 race that was decided by just 333 votes. The former member […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA council approves adjustments to Animal Services amid criticism

The Los Angeles City Council approved a series of items Friday seeking adjustments to the Los Angeles Animal Services department, which has been criticized for alleged animal neglect and insufficient staffing at city shelters. Following a Los Angeles Times article in July that widely exposed the problems, Councilman Paul Koretz,...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

First Annual Touch-A-Truck Draws Crowds Of Families

The first annual Touch-A-Truck at Central Park drew scores of families whose kids got the chance to sit in the driver’s seat of a variety of vehicles, from fire engines to helicopters. The Touch-A-Truck on Saturday was hosted by SCV Education Foundation at Central Park, raising funds for the foundation and showcasing local Santa Clarita ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena

On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
ALTADENA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones

The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

More vote centers to open Saturday across LA County

Hundreds of vote centers will open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

5 dead in fiery collision near Point Mugu in Ventura County

Authorities are investigating the cause of a head-on collision that killed five people on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a blue Subaru WRX driven by a man in his 30s and an SUV with four occupants collided around 4:30 a.m. near Mugu Rock. Both […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Filming Shuts Down Traffic in Beverly Hills

Traffic was shut down along Wilshire Boulevard for more than 12 hours on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 as a film crew descended on the major West L.A. thoroughfare to film scenes from “Beverly Hills Cop 4,” the latest installment in the popular series about the antics of Detective Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy