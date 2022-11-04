Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie, Lander take gold in Wyoming High School Girls Swimming’s State Championships
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie played host to the 3A and 4A Girls Swimming State Championships, and the host school managed to keep the win inside the city. Laramie picked up 4 event victories, including 2 wins by Ashyln Mathes in her individual races. This made it 6 straight finishes at the top for the Lady Plainsmen.
mybighornbasin.com
Class 3A Semi-Final Round Playoff Preview: Cody Vs. Buffalo
The Semi-final round of the Wyoming High School Football Playoffs commences today as your Cody Broncs play host to the Buffalo Bison. This will be the 2nd time these two teams have met this year with Cody winning the week 3 match-up, 35-13. The Broncs enter the contest undefeated on the season while the Bison look to show they’re as good on the road as they are at home. The Bison forced the Broncs into a 4 quarter game last time and this time aroud will be no different. Buckle up your chin straps says Head Coach Matt McFadden casue this is old school smash mouth football.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 6, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise of the Wind River Range was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. Dave writes: "Pink morning light dances on the peaks of the northern end of the Wind River Range. Gannett Peak, highest point in Wyoming, is in the center of the picture."
cowboystatedaily.com
100+MPH Winds Cause Mayhem And Chaos On Wyoming Highways
Driving across parts of Wyoming on Saturday resembled the Allstate Insurance commercial, where mayhem lurked around every corner, or every highway, that is. Winds in excess of 100 mph brought down semi-trucks and even flipped a 4,000-pound trailer like a tumbleweed.
Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed At Pine Bluffs
In the wake of a winter storm that dumped snow across most of Wyoming on Thursday, Interstate 80 is closed eastbound from Pine Bluffs to the Nebraska state line. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which says the closure is due to conditions in Nebraska:. ''Road Closed...
Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming
The Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set to...
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
capcity.news
Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
county17.com
Storm to dump up to 2 feet of snow on Wyoming mountains, 10–16 inches in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — While much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming as well as areas east of the Continental Divide have seen some snow on Thursday, areas of the northwest have been dry. However, that is likely to change with a winter storm expected to dump as much...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Dear Sirs debuts at the LCCC-pkg-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version
Thanksgiving- PCKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. HOLIDAYS ARE JUST AROUND THE CORNER AND THANKSGIVING IS ONE OF THEM.. LAYLA MARTINEZ SPOKE TO MULTIPLE ORGANIZATIONS INTENDING TO HELP OTHERS IN NEED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. Mountain Lion mischief-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm -...
Pheasant hunter says AED saved his life in SD
The rancher from Lander, Wyoming, has hunted and guided for most of his life. As a kid, he would often see Joe Foss.
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
cowboystatedaily.com
Golden Eagle Attacked 8-Year-Old In Kyrgyzstan But Probably Won’t Happen In Wyoming
A harrowing video shows a golden eagle swooping in to attack an 8-year-old girl in the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, but Wyoming children aren't likely to be targeted by large raptors, a wildlife biologist said. Sheep, and possibly small...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Thanksgiving- PCKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Mountain Lion mischief-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Wyoming animal encounters are common, but some are certainly scarier than others. Here is one encounter you defiantly don’t want to see so close to your home. Halloween weather gets a little spooooky-vosot-Cheyenne News Now...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Allowing Off Road Vehicles To Go Under I-80 Could Bring Tons Of Trail Riders To SW Wyoming
Passage for off-road vehicles (ORVs) underneath Interstate 80 near Evanston is one of the last key links in a system that could attract trail riders in droves from Utah and elsewhere, significantly boosting the area's economy, proponents said. A draft...
county17.com
One dead after two semis sideswipe, one overturns Thursday in eastern Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A North Carolina truck driver died Thursday, November 3, on Highway 212 in eastern Wyoming after a sideswipe collision between two commercial tractor-trailers, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. 74-year-old Gary Larrick has been identified as the deceased in the preliminary Highway Patrol report,...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
aspenpublicradio.org
Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties
Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
oilcity.news
Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
