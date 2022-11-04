ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

mybighornbasin.com

Class 3A Semi-Final Round Playoff Preview: Cody Vs. Buffalo

The Semi-final round of the Wyoming High School Football Playoffs commences today as your Cody Broncs play host to the Buffalo Bison. This will be the 2nd time these two teams have met this year with Cody winning the week 3 match-up, 35-13. The Broncs enter the contest undefeated on the season while the Bison look to show they’re as good on the road as they are at home. The Bison forced the Broncs into a 4 quarter game last time and this time aroud will be no different. Buckle up your chin straps says Head Coach Matt McFadden casue this is old school smash mouth football.
CODY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 6, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise of the Wind River Range was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. Dave writes: “Pink morning light dances on the peaks of the northern end of the Wind River Range. Gannett Peak, highest point in Wyoming, is in the center of the picture.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

100+MPH Winds Cause Mayhem And Chaos On Wyoming Highways

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving across parts of Wyoming on Saturday resembled the Allstate Insurance commercial, where mayhem lurked around every corner, or every highway, that is. Winds in excess of 100 mph brought down semi-trucks and even flipped a 4,000-pound trailer like a tumbleweed.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed At Pine Bluffs

In the wake of a winter storm that dumped snow across most of Wyoming on Thursday, Interstate 80 is closed eastbound from Pine Bluffs to the Nebraska state line. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which says the closure is due to conditions in Nebraska:. ''Road Closed...
PINE BLUFFS, WY
K2 Radio

Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming

The Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set to...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Thanksgiving- PCKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Mountain Lion mischief-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Wyoming animal encounters are common, but some are certainly scarier than others. Here is one encounter you defiantly don’t want to see so close to your home. Halloween weather gets a little spooooky-vosot-Cheyenne News Now...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

One dead after two semis sideswipe, one overturns Thursday in eastern Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — A North Carolina truck driver died Thursday, November 3, on Highway 212 in eastern Wyoming after a sideswipe collision between two commercial tractor-trailers, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. 74-year-old Gary Larrick has been identified as the deceased in the preliminary Highway Patrol report,...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY
aspenpublicradio.org

Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties

Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE

