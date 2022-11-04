October was a long month for the BYU Cougars and their fans. The only way to get the taste of a bitter October out of everyone's mouths was to make sure that November finished on a better note. One game into the month and that much is guaranteed. BYU made the trip to Boise and will return to Provo with a 31-28 win over the Broncos on their home blue turf.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO