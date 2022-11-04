Read full article on original website
HS FB scores 11/4: Highland, Poky's seasons with losses in state quarterfinals
FOOTBALL Mountain View 30, Highland 24 Bishop Kelly 28, Pocatello 7 The Thunder scored on a 68-yard pass from Hunter May to Garrett Keller, but that's where the good news stopped for Pocatello, which went 5-5 this season. Minico 28,...
Skylar Lin Gallery: Another Look at the Huskies' Big Win Over OSU
If you think it's hard sitting through the wind and the rain at Husky Stadium, try taking high-quality photos as Montlake often tries to drown you or blow you into Lake Washington. Beat writers sit in a covered press box, albeit with the windows open, but not far from the...
BYU snaps their skid by ending Boise State's winning streak
October was a long month for the BYU Cougars and their fans. The only way to get the taste of a bitter October out of everyone's mouths was to make sure that November finished on a better note. One game into the month and that much is guaranteed. BYU made the trip to Boise and will return to Provo with a 31-28 win over the Broncos on their home blue turf.
