In Love Again? Lala Kent Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of New Man After Messy Randall Emmett Split

Oh, la la! Who is that? On Wednesday, November 2, Lala Kent shared a small glimpse of the new man in her life via her Instagram Stories. The big reveal comes a year after the blonde beauty called it quits with Randall Emmett .

@lalakent/instagram

“Good morning,” the Vanderpump Rules star wrote over the photo of an anonymous man's bald head covered in tattoos. “Time to go to work.”

Following her tumultuous split from her film producer fiancé, Kent teased she may be in love with someone new but kept details vague. "I’m having the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do," the mother-of-one, who shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean with Emmett, revealed at BravoCon 2022.

"Oh, this shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet," she jokingly continued . "You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up with."

Lala Kent with ex Randall Emmett. mega

"[He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird," Kent dished. "I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.’"

mega

Kent dropped yet another hint about her love life on SiriusXM’s “ Jeff Lewis Live ” in October.

“I don’t know how that happened,” the Give Them Lala author explained of the mystery beau catching her eye. “I saw him very quickly. When the face hits right, it’s game over."

“His face doesn’t match what’s coming out of his mouth . He’s like a — he’s a unicorn. I’m gonna need to, like, have his baby or something,” she declared.

Kent and the Gotti producer officially called it quits last November — three years after getting engaged — due to allegations that Emmett was stepping out on their relationship.

“I wish that somebody would’ve come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person,’" she revealed in a 2021 interview. "No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship."