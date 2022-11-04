Read full article on original website
Florida 5, Anaheim 3
Anaheim021—3 First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 8 (Montour, Lundell), 11:31 (pp). Second Period_2, Florida, Montour 4 (Lundell, Heponiemi), 2:51. 3, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Strome, Klingberg), 8:00. 4, Anaheim, Strome 4 (Shattenkirk, Terry), 8:27. Third Period_5, Florida, Reinhart 1 (Lomberg, M.Staal), 2:55. 6, Florida, Bennett 2 (Luostarinen, Montour), 8:10. 7, Anaheim,...
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
Las Vegas71300—20 Jacksonville010710—27 Las_Adams 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:45. Las_FG Carlson 38, 14:08. Las_Adams 38 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:51. Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 4:50. Las_FG Carlson 38, :45. Jac_FG Patterson 44, :00. Third Quarter. Jac_Kirk 7 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 10:15. Fourth...
Toronto 3, Carolina 1
Carolina100—1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 2 (Burns, Svechnikov), 8:11 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR (Cross Checking), 7:28. Second Period_2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 3 (Engvall, Holl), 18:30. Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Slashing), 3:32; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Slashing), 12:05. Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Marner, Robertson), 8:24. 4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews), 16:25. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Toronto...
Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13
LAR_Kupp 69 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:57. TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09. RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-56, M.Brown 2-9, Akers 5-3, Kupp 3-1, Stafford 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 8-27, Fournette 9-19, Vaughn 2-4, Godwin 1-1. PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 13-27-0-164. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-58-0-280. RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp...
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
LAC_Ekeler 2 run (Dicker kick), 4:38. LAC_Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), :32. Atl_Patterson 3 run (Koo kick), 3:44. RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 14-47, Spiller 7-29, Michel 1-12, Herbert 1-3, Everett 1-0. Atlanta, Allgeier 10-99, Patterson 13-44, Huntley 7-34, Mariota 5-24. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 30-43-1-245. Atlanta, Mariota 12-23-0-129. RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers,...
Miami 35, Chicago 32
Mia_Mostert 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 7:33. Chi_Kmet 18 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 14:52. Mia_Hill 3 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 10:39. Mia_Van Ginkel 25 blocked punt return (J.Sanders kick), 8:25. Chi_Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:53. Third Quarter. Mia_Waddle 18 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 12:47. Chi_Fields...
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47. Drive: 16 plays, 69 yards, 8:13. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 26; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster; Byard 0 interception return to Tennessee 39; Mahomes 16 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-18. Kansas City 3, Tennessee 0.
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Cin_Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:42. Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 14:37. Cin_Mixon 3 run (McPherson kick), 7:29. Cin_Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 3:45. Cin_Mixon 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :04. Third Quarter. Car_Tremble 8 pass from Mayfield (Pineiro kick), 10:52. Cin_Mixon 14 run (McPherson kick), 4:38. Fourth Quarter.
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
