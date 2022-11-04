Read full article on original website
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington wildlife department holds invasive species awareness high-school art contest
(The Center Square) — Washington high schoolers can win up to $500 from the Department of Fish and Wildlife in a digital art contest featuring invasive species, cosponsored with Washington Invasive Species Council. The purpose of the contest is to raise awareness about plants, animals and other organisms that...
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
nbcrightnow.com
Gesa makes history with high school credit union program
PASCO, Wash. - Gesa Credit Union made history at a ceremony on November 4, announcing its high school credit union program is now the first Financial Sector Career Launch Program in the state through Career Connect Washington. Career Launch Programs are educational programs funded by the Washington Office of the...
nbcrightnow.com
King County court blocks Albertsons $4B dividend payment
(The Center Square) – King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson approved a motion granting a temporary restraining order blocking Albertsons from making a $4 billion dividend payment to investors as part of a planned nearly $25 billion merger with the Kroger Company. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
nbcrightnow.com
High School State Football Playoff Brackets Revealed
Sunday afternoon, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association revealed the playoff matchups for state football at all classifications. Chiawana, Kamiakin, Richland and Southridge punched their tickets to the round of 16 on Friday. The brackets for all classifications are below:. 4A. #1 Chiawana* vs. #16 Sunnyside. #8 Emerald Ridge vs. #9...
nbcrightnow.com
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. - For ten years the Motorcycle Run 'Coats for Kids' has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, "Bandidos." Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000 coats have been collected by...
nbcrightnow.com
Wind, Rain and Flooding
A few showers and breezy this morning. Winds increase by midday and become gusty by afternoon, along with the return of more rain. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-mid 40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. A warm front is currently moving through the region this morning...
