Oregon State

nbcrightnow.com

Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR

BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
BAKER CITY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Gesa makes history with high school credit union program

PASCO, Wash. - Gesa Credit Union made history at a ceremony on November 4, announcing its high school credit union program is now the first Financial Sector Career Launch Program in the state through Career Connect Washington. Career Launch Programs are educational programs funded by the Washington Office of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

King County court blocks Albertsons $4B dividend payment

(The Center Square) – King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson approved a motion granting a temporary restraining order blocking Albertsons from making a $4 billion dividend payment to investors as part of a planned nearly $25 billion merger with the Kroger Company. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
KING COUNTY, WA
KTVL

Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
EUGENE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

High School State Football Playoff Brackets Revealed

Sunday afternoon, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association revealed the playoff matchups for state football at all classifications. Chiawana, Kamiakin, Richland and Southridge punched their tickets to the round of 16 on Friday. The brackets for all classifications are below:. 4A. #1 Chiawana* vs. #16 Sunnyside. #8 Emerald Ridge vs. #9...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Wind, Rain and Flooding

A few showers and breezy this morning. Winds increase by midday and become gusty by afternoon, along with the return of more rain. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-mid 40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. A warm front is currently moving through the region this morning...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

