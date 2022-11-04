Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Advances to C4D1 Title Game
The 6th ranked Hillsboro Hawks advanced to the Class 4 District 1 Championship game with a 57-0 victory over Farmington on KREI. Senior running back and linebacker Austin Romaine had a huge night and it started on the first play…. Hillsboro went into the half with a 36-0 lead and...
myleaderpaper.com
DISTRICT FOOTBALL: Tigers travel to Bonne Terre for semifinals
The Tigers had more bite than the Bulldogs as Festus rushed for more than 300 yards and shredded Sikeston 61-14 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 District 1 tournament. The home win for the Tigers, the No. 3 seed, came on the heels of a 52-0 loss to...
myleaderpaper.com
Blackcat boys, Grandview girls win districts
Herculaneum’s boys cross country team will defend its Class 3 state title at Gans Creek in Columbia on Saturday after winning the District 1 meet at the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex on Oct. 29. Placing two runners in the top five and four in the first 15, the Blackcats...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson Spikes East Buchannan to Get to Title Match
(Cape Girardeau) After finishing 3rd in the state last year, the Jefferson Bluejay volleyball team will play for a state title this year. Jefferson spiked East Buchanan in three sets in Friday’s Class 2 semifinal 25-12, 25-11, 25-11. Coach Tara Fish says they came ready and executed well…. Emma...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson Volleyball Wins First State Championship On J98
(Cape Girardeau) The Jefferson volleyball team are the Class Two state champions. Jefferson defeated Hermann in four sets on J98 to take the crown at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Hermann took the first set, 25-16. The Blue Jays found themselves trailing in the second by two points...
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
myleaderpaper.com
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
kfmo.com
Pick Up Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 30 year old McKenzie M. Johnson, is suffering moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident Thursday at 12:15 pm in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol Troopers say Johnson was driving a pick up south on Highway OO, south of Old Fredericktown Road, when it ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and the truck came back onto the highway, crossed over the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over. Johnson, who was not wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Takes Team Title in Cross Country, Area Teams Perform Well (Class 4 and 5)
CLASS 4 BOYS (DOMINATED BY AREA TEAMS) JOSH ALLISON SR 1ST (STATE CHAMPION)
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Park Hills, 67 year old Vickie Bircham, is recovering from moderate injuries after a wreck involving a pick up and an SUV Thursday afternoon just before 5 o'clock in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports the pick up was being driven west on Highway 32, east of Route B, by 28 year old James D. Eschenbrenner of Bismarck, when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into an SUV being driven east by Bircham. After the collision the pick up ran off the road and rolled over. Bircham was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Eschenbrenner and Bircham were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.
scoopswithdannymac.com
Matt Holliday on Returning to St. Louis as Bench Coach
Matt Holliday is returning to STL as the Cardinals bench coach. His close relationship to Oli, the organization, and the fans makes his return special. His role is more than just the bench coach. He talks here about how he can help and how he will learn as well. Welcome back Matt!
islandernews.com
Dateline: October 13, 2022 – URO spotted in Collinsville, IL
You know the names Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge — the list goes on ad infinitum. But have you ever heard of a Vanderhall? Don’t feel bad, I hadn’t either until I came across one of these UROs (unidentified rolling objects) on my way home from work a couple of weeks ago.
mymoinfo.com
Fredericktown Schools Deal With Threat
(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown Schools received a threat last night and posted this on the district facebook page. “In the late evening of Thursday, November 3, 2022, school officials received information regarding a threat possibly directed at the high school campus. The school resource officers and local law enforcement were contacted immediately to investigate and make contact with the student involved. The student was identified by local law enforcement and determined to indeed be responsible for the threat. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken by the school as well as any action law enforcement decides to take in the incident. Threatening students and staff, sparking fear, and disrupting teaching and learning will not be tolerated. The school campuses are secured daily and safety measures are continually in place. Additional safety steps will be taken as students return on Friday, November 4 for classes. As always, student and staff safety is priority at Fredericktown R-1 School District.”
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus teenage boy was injured this morning, Nov. 4, in an accident on Carron Road north of Evergreen Lane southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:43 a.m., the 17-year-old was driving south in a 2011 Nissan Frontier when he ran partially off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a tree and overturned, the report said.
‘Heaterz Chicken’ to open in Kirkwood this weekend
A "new" restaurant is coming to Kirkwood. Heaterz Chicken is opening a restaurant in downtown Kirkwood.
mymoinfo.com
Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City
(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum Veteran’s Day parade on Sunday
A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran's day. (Herculaneum) The City of Herculaneum will hold its annual Veteran’s Day parade this Sunday afternoon. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says the parade begins at 2 o’clock it begins at Senn-Thomas Middle School. Those wanting to be...
KMOV
All lanes of EB I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to accident
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of eastbound I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to an accident. The accident, which involved a semi, happened just before 5:00 a.m. The view from MoDOT cameras shows traffic backup. One westbound lane is also closed. Items from the semi have spilled onto the highway.
KMOV
I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
