(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown Schools received a threat last night and posted this on the district facebook page. “In the late evening of Thursday, November 3, 2022, school officials received information regarding a threat possibly directed at the high school campus. The school resource officers and local law enforcement were contacted immediately to investigate and make contact with the student involved. The student was identified by local law enforcement and determined to indeed be responsible for the threat. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken by the school as well as any action law enforcement decides to take in the incident. Threatening students and staff, sparking fear, and disrupting teaching and learning will not be tolerated. The school campuses are secured daily and safety measures are continually in place. Additional safety steps will be taken as students return on Friday, November 4 for classes. As always, student and staff safety is priority at Fredericktown R-1 School District.”

