Santa Clara County, CA

sanjoseinside.com

Ex-Sheriff Smith Guilty of Corruption, Says Civil Court Jury

A San Mateo County jury this afternoon returned a verdict of guilty against former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct. Smith, who announced her retirement on Monday while the jury was deliberating, faced the charges in a civil trial that had been filed by a Santa County Civil Grand Jury in December.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police chief of troubled Vallejo Police Department resigns

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams abruptly resigned Friday after three years on the job, following internal scandals and a no-confidence vote from the police union. Williams but did not give a reason why he decided to step down. He came to Vallejo in November 2019, to manage...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Bill Gene Hobbs Made Headlines as an Alleged Serial Stalker. Who Is He Really?

Dozens of women have come forward to accuse a tattoo-covered 34-year-old man named Bill Gene Hobbs of grabbing, following and harassing them on the streets of San Francisco. As the district attorney’s case against Hobbs has grown his notoriety, so have criticisms about leniency on crime in the city, largely overlooking the role of the state’s broken mental health system that fails to provide rehabilitation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared

A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless man faces felony assault charges after attacking Cal students

BERKELEY -- A homeless Berkeley man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking a pair of Cal students last month.The attack happened two weeks ago as the two students were walking along Durant Avenue about a block south of campus.  Police say 30-year-old Lucas Glassy cursed at the students, beat them with a stick and then chased them. According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 21 and is facing two counts of felony assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.Police said Glassy has since been linked to at least two other attacks. 
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Murder charges filed in beating death of 77-year-old man outside SF 7-Eleven

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Friday felony charges against a 32-year-old man for an unprovoked attack outside a 7-Eleven that killed a 77-year-old man and injured another 70-year-old convenience store employee. Interim DA Brooke Jenkins charged Charles Short with 14 felony counts and several aggravating allegations...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SWAT officers arrest 4 alleged gang members in 2 Morgan Hill homicides

MORGAN HILL -- Investigators have arrested four suspects in the Morgan Hill homicides of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio  dating as far back as May 2020.The homicides were separate investigations. Police did not say if there was any link between the two slayings.Duran was driving north on Butterfield Boulevard near Fisher Avenue when he was shot and killed by an occupant in another vehicle on May 29, 2020.After more than two years of investigation, the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team arrested 19-year-old Luis Gomez-Guerra on October 26 for the Duran slaying.Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ricardo Catalan-Murga and two juveniles -- 17 and...
MORGAN HILL, CA

