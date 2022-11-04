Read full article on original website
Related
sanjoseinside.com
Ex-Sheriff Smith Guilty of Corruption, Says Civil Court Jury
A San Mateo County jury this afternoon returned a verdict of guilty against former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct. Smith, who announced her retirement on Monday while the jury was deliberating, faced the charges in a civil trial that had been filed by a Santa County Civil Grand Jury in December.
KTVU FOX 2
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith convicted of corruption, misconduct
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Just days after former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired, she was found guilty of six civil counts of corruption and willful conduct. The trial against Smith stems from a 2021 Santa Clara County civil grand jury. Acting Sheriff Ken Binder said he respects the...
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
Silicon Valley inmates have complex path to early release
Joseph Vejar didn’t believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting...
KTVU FOX 2
Police chief of troubled Vallejo Police Department resigns
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams abruptly resigned Friday after three years on the job, following internal scandals and a no-confidence vote from the police union. Williams but did not give a reason why he decided to step down. He came to Vallejo in November 2019, to manage...
Former Santa Clara Co. sheriff found guilty of all counts in corruption, misconduct trial
"I think this signals that no one is above the law and that serious, troubling wrongdoing - as was uncovered in our investigation - is something our community takes seriously," District Attorney Jeff Rosen told ABC7 News.
Suspect wanted on capital murder charge arrested for carjacking, 2 others arrested
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Clara police investigators released information Friday afternoon about the arrest of three carjacking suspects dating back to late September. One of the three suspects is a 21-year-old Alabama man, who was wanted in that state on a capital murder warrant. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26 […]
Deputies arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after overdose death of San Joaquin County woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — The man who allegedly sold a 20-year-old woman a lethal dose of fentanyl in April has been arrested, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies say. 20-year-old Kirk Romanofsky of Lockeford is accused of selling fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman who was later found dead in a hotel room in between the cities of Stockton and Lodi on Apr. 9.
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
sfstandard.com
Bill Gene Hobbs Made Headlines as an Alleged Serial Stalker. Who Is He Really?
Dozens of women have come forward to accuse a tattoo-covered 34-year-old man named Bill Gene Hobbs of grabbing, following and harassing them on the streets of San Francisco. As the district attorney’s case against Hobbs has grown his notoriety, so have criticisms about leniency on crime in the city, largely overlooking the role of the state’s broken mental health system that fails to provide rehabilitation.
sfstandard.com
Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared
A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Homeless man faces felony assault charges after attacking Cal students
BERKELEY -- A homeless Berkeley man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking a pair of Cal students last month.The attack happened two weeks ago as the two students were walking along Durant Avenue about a block south of campus. Police say 30-year-old Lucas Glassy cursed at the students, beat them with a stick and then chased them. According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 21 and is facing two counts of felony assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.Police said Glassy has since been linked to at least two other attacks.
KTVU FOX 2
Murder charges filed in beating death of 77-year-old man outside SF 7-Eleven
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Friday felony charges against a 32-year-old man for an unprovoked attack outside a 7-Eleven that killed a 77-year-old man and injured another 70-year-old convenience store employee. Interim DA Brooke Jenkins charged Charles Short with 14 felony counts and several aggravating allegations...
Stealing at suppertime: Police warn Palo Alto residents of early evening burglaries
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a series of home burglaries with similar circumstances that have occurred since early October, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. Since Oct. 9, 11 similar burglary incidents took place across the city of Palo Alto around dinnertime. Police say that the burglars […]
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
sfstandard.com
Politically Connected Real Estate Mogul Fails To Get Bank Fraud Conviction Tossed, Could Lose License
San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras—who found homes for the likes of Willie Brown and Robert Redford—failed in getting his conviction on bank fraud charges thrown out and could now face the loss of his real estate license, according to state regulations. On Thursday, Northern District Court...
San Jose police union calls for mutual aid after department ‘overwhelmed’ with calls
San Jose’s police officers’ union is calling on local leaders to provide mutual aid to the city’s police department, saying that officers were overwhelmed by the volume of calls this past weekend and could not promptly respond to one that later turned into a homicide. Due to...
SWAT officers arrest 4 alleged gang members in 2 Morgan Hill homicides
MORGAN HILL -- Investigators have arrested four suspects in the Morgan Hill homicides of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio dating as far back as May 2020.The homicides were separate investigations. Police did not say if there was any link between the two slayings.Duran was driving north on Butterfield Boulevard near Fisher Avenue when he was shot and killed by an occupant in another vehicle on May 29, 2020.After more than two years of investigation, the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team arrested 19-year-old Luis Gomez-Guerra on October 26 for the Duran slaying.Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ricardo Catalan-Murga and two juveniles -- 17 and...
Comments / 1