Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Why Putin can't be allowed to win in Ukraine
With Iran preparing to send more weapons to Russia to fight against Ukraine, and Ukraine asking Israel for defense systems, Frida Ghitis looks at how Middle East tensions are playing out on the battlefield.
Bill Maher makes grim prediction about Trump in 2024
Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher sits down with CNN's Fareed Zakaria to discuss the 2022 midterm elections and what could happen if former President Donald Trump runs for office again in 2024.
Missing pregnant Arkansas mom and baby found dead in Missouri after couple allegedly kidnaps her
A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case.
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the true victory belongs to Israel’s far right | Lloyd Green
The election of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism party could put enormous pressure on Israel’s international relationships, says US attorney Lloyd Green
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press
Fact: Israeli Firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir is Soaring in the Polls. Why?
The rise of Itamar Ben-Gvir is one of the major storylines of Israel’s fifth election cycle in little more than three years. The political firebrand from the right flank of Israel’s political spectrum is soaring in popularity, with polls showing his Religious Zionist bloc garnering as many as 14 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Mother seeks further investigation into death of sons who died after firefighters failed to properly search burning home
The mother of two boys who died following a house fire in Michigan earlier this year is pushing for an independent investigation after two firefighters were accused of lying about properly searching for survivors.
Congregation replaced pastor after this controversial sermon about Trump
William Kopp, a former pastor at Stuarts Draft Baptist Church in Virginia, faced backlash from his congregation after he delivered a scathing sermon about former President Trump in 2020.
Trump criticizes DeSantis with new nickname at rally
Former President Trump went on the attack against a potential opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, at a rally for Dr. Mehmet Oz in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
On GPS: Bill Maher's prediction for 2024
Comedian Bill Maher talks to Fareed about cancel culture, Trump voters and Trump's future moves.
Fact check: Biden's midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday.
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts.
Barr's latest anti-Trump broadside raises political stakes of Mar-a-Lago search drama
Ex-Attorney General William Barr's scathing critique of a major court victory for Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents drama is escalating the scrutiny of the judge who put the brakes on the investigation.
Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after deadly crash
A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria, killing 19 people. The country's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
Russian college student spray painted 'Putin = war.' Hear what he says happened next
Russian college student Mikhail Sukhoruchkin tells CNN's Anderson Cooper he was beaten by police and fled to Poland after spray painting "Putin = war" on a wall.
Why John Dean doesn't think Lindsey Graham will get very far with potential strategy in Georgia probe
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean and CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig discuss Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) potential next moves after the Supreme Court declined to block a subpoena for him to testify in front of an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer
"It's not surprising that the defense is trying to shift these statements into the political hyperbole, idle talk," Neama Rahmani, told Newsweek.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0