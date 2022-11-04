Read full article on original website
San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers
I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
Forever Family: Audrey
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 15-year-old Audrey. She’s a teen full of personality and a compassionate heart. She wants to become a therapist and help people with disabilities. Audrey also loves art and reading books, especially mysteries, true crime, and romance novels. Her ideal forever family would provide plenty of individual attention, structure and encouragement […]
H-E-B hosts the 26th annual Feast of Sharing
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Your local grocery is looking to jump into the holiday season. H-E-B is hosting its 26th annual Feast of Sharing, allowing local residents to come together and share a festive meal. It is taking place today, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Financial Pavillion. The […]
Concho Kennel dog show returns to San Angelo in 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas – After two years the Concho Kennel Club is excited to announce that their dog shows will be returning to San Angelo at the Foster Communications Coliseum and Gandy Ink Livestock Barn on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Three types of free shows featuring 340 dogs will be taking place […]
Be A Detective With Murder at Fort Concho
Everybody has a little Sherlock Holmes inside itching to show their proficiency with observation & deduction to solve a mystery of some kind. A Murder at Fort Concho is giving you that chance. Modeled after the board game “Clue”, A Murder at Fort Concho gives you the opportunity to play...
Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”
Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! DAILY | BREAKING: Angelo State University Accused of Animal Abuse!
Today on LIVE!, Jenie Wilson and Morgan Chedwiggen return to LIVE!. Also, ASU has been accused of animal abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested for possession of lewd images of children, nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., an Abilene man has been arrested on charged related to human trafficking, and we look ahead to the playoffs for a 3A District.
Excitement is Building For This Years Holiday Light Show
I remember the first time I saw the Christmas lights on the Concho in San Angelo. Many years ago, I was away from home working for a radio station here in town. I missed my family and friends, but duty called. I remember friends and co-workers telling me I had to experience the lights on the Concho.
San Angelo LIVE!
Experiments Killing Mice Brings Heat on Angelo State
SAN ANGELO, TX – A formal complaint from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has been filed against Angelo State University for three recent studies that kill and torture mice. According to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, on Nov. 3, 2022, the group filed complaints on ASU and...
26th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration to kick off
Join H-E-B and thousands of San Angelo residents as they give thanks at the 26th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Concho Valley Live: “That’s what I like about Fridays” November winners!
The winners of our first “That’s What I Like About Fridays” contest have been chosen! Thanks to Dairy Queen, these winners will get a $25 gift card to DQ to celebrate what makes their life sweet!. This contest will continue throughout the year. Winners will be chosen...
Mass Casualty Crash Kills Many Cows
SAN ANGELO, TX —A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer full of live cattle overturned near an onramp to Loop 306 sending several cows to their death. According to police, the 18-wheeler was headed south on the US 67 service road that meets up with the east Loop 306 southbound. The driver almost missed his desired turn and slammed on the brakes and swerved to make it. Unfortunately, the high center of gravity of the semi and the shifting load sent the 18-wheeler out of control and it rolled over with the livestock trapped inside the livestock semi-trailer. Moans of cattle could be heard as…
BOMBSHELL: PETA Slams San Angelo City Council for Animal Shelter Crisis Response
SAN ANGELO – A representative of the national People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued a scathing letter to San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and the San Angelo City Council for its response to the ongoing crisis at the city Animal Shelter. Following the release of leaked photos evidently revealing dogs caged in their own waste and a cockroach infestation in San Angelo’s animal shelter—and the city’s response of closing the shelter’s doors to lost and homeless animals—PETA sent a letter today to Mayor Brenda Gunter and the members of the San Angelo City Council, calling…
San Angelo LIVE!
Mass Cattle Casualty Crash Closes Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX —A livestock trailer that appears to be hauling cattle has been involved in a horrific crash. Dead cattle are strewn all over the roadway and beside the roadway. Lone Star Beef is on the scene aiding in the recovery of the livestock. Outside you can hear the moans of cows as they are being carefully pulled from the wreckage.
Kohl's Officially Opens in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's newest department store is officially open for business. As previously reported, Kohl's announced that they would be bringing a store to San Angelo in January of this year. This building would eventually be the staple to the new shopping center called the Shops at Sherwood. To find out other businesses going in the shopping center click here. After just a short 11 months of construction and training the store opened its doors on Nov. 4. According to the Kohl's public relations department, the 55k square foot store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized…
National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
SAPD is still looking for man wanted for theft
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has reached out to the community looking for a man wanted for felony theft. SAPD first reached out to the community looking for Cozad on August 17, 2022, for Wanted Wednesday. Cozad is 29 years old and described as being 5’9” with brown hair and blue […]
Tom Green County jail logs: November 3, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
They Will Go Fast…Check Out The “Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal
Even though we have three open Mcdonald's locations in San Angelo with another on the way, it won't be enough for everyone to get the new "Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last. The latest installment in the Marvel Studios' Black Panther series,...
San Angelo Police find meth, heroin, cocaine in motel drug bust
On Tuesday, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics. According to an SAPD press release, a traffic stop was conducted on Lira after he was observed operating a vehicle near the intersection of...
