ASU football's defense not enough against No. 12 UCLA Saturday

The Sun Devils started Saturday's game hot with an interception on the first play, followed by a field goal from freshman kicker Carter Brown, but their efforts were halted by a strong Bruin force that rushed, rushed, and rushed some more. ASU ultimately fell 50-36 against No. 12 UCLA in Tempe.
