The Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games for an antisemitic post

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with sports commentator Kevin Blackistone about the suspension of NBA player Kyrie Irving by the Brooklyn Nets. One of basketball's biggest stars was suspended indefinitely this week after tweeting a link to an antisemitic film. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving refused to say he has no antisemitic views. He declined to apologize until days later after his team suspended him without pay. Some have criticized the Nets for taking nearly a week to act. Former star Charles Barkley said the league dropped the ball. And yet in recent years, the NBA has made social justice a big part of its brand. So what happened here? We're joined now by Kevin Blackistone. He's a sports commentator for The Washington Post and professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland. Kevin Blackistone, thanks for joining us.

MARYLAND, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO