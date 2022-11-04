The Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games for an antisemitic post

Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving's fine tally has escalated to over $18 million after latest suspension without pay.
Kyrie Irving Stops Following Brooklyn Nets On Twitter After Getting Suspended
Kyrie Irving's recent activity on social media suggests he's done with the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
The latest update on the Nets' issuing Kyrie Irving a list of things to do sparked a meme fest on social media.
Nike suspends its relationship with Kyrie Irving over his antisemitic post
Nike suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving on Friday, the latest action taken against the basketball star after he tweeted a link to an antisemitic film last week. Nike's move includes canceling the launch of the latest model of Irving's shoe line, which was scheduled for release...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its...
Nets Reveal Steps for Kyrie Irving to Return to Team
The Brooklyn Nets General Manager, Sean Marks disclosed the series of steps Kyrie Irving will need to accomplish before returning to the Nets.
What Kyrie Irving's suspension says about the NBA
NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with sports commentator Kevin Blackistone about the suspension of NBA player Kyrie Irving by the Brooklyn Nets. One of basketball's biggest stars was suspended indefinitely this week after tweeting a link to an antisemitic film. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving refused to say he has no antisemitic views. He declined to apologize until days later after his team suspended him without pay. Some have criticized the Nets for taking nearly a week to act. Former star Charles Barkley said the league dropped the ball. And yet in recent years, the NBA has made social justice a big part of its brand. So what happened here? We're joined now by Kevin Blackistone. He's a sports commentator for The Washington Post and professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland. Kevin Blackistone, thanks for joining us.
Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Antisemitic Film Post Amid Nets Suspension
'To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,' Irving said in a statement.
