Elk River's Jonna Albers is right at home with Minnesota Whitecaps

Less than 30 years ago, it would be nearly impossible for women like Jonna Albers to play professional hockey as a full-time or even a part-time profession.

However, thanks to the Premier Hockey Federation, Albers has been playing for the Minnesota Whitecaps since 2018 and. The Premier Hockey Federation, or PHF, is the largest professional women’s hockey association in North America. It was founded in 2015 and has seven teams during the 2022-23 season. The Whitecaps are joined by the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Montreal Force and the Toronto Six.

Albers said she’s thankful to put on the Whitecaps uniform year after year. The 2022-23 will be her fifth season with the team and noted that she has seen a lot of change over these past five years.

“It’s cool to be a part of that and have these young girls look up to us and hopefully see these sellout crowds of all these girls and boys [and] give them a future to look up to,” Albers said. Hopefully, [in the future], people can have it as their full-time job and not have to worry about anything besides hockey. That would be awesome.”

On the contrary, the most prestigious men’s hockey league in the world, the National Hockey League, has been playing since 1917 and has 32 teams in the United States and Canada as of the 2022-23 season.

Albers and the Whitecaps enjoyed success immediately. In 2018-19, the team’s first season in the PHF, Whitecaps captured the Isobel Cup but haven’t been able to win it again since.

In addition to playing hockey for the Whitecaps, Albers, 28, works for 3M as an product engineer in the oral care division. Albers attended the University of New Hampshire in blank and graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering.

Albers said working for a company like 3M that creates so many products is fascinating.

“Once you’re there, you can move to wherever you want to go; the consumer side of businesss or oral care,” Albers said. “They have so many things you can touch on.”

Albers, fomerly Jonna Curtis, is a 2012 alumnus of Elk River High School and played for the Elks girls hockey team. As a junior in 2010-11, the Elks reached the state tournament and finished in fifth place, winning the 2011 Class 2A consolation championship 2-1 over Lakeville South. This fall, Albers was inducted into the ERHS Hall of Fame along with nine other individuals.

Whitecaps goalie Amanda Leveille said Albers is an amazing person.

“She’s always been someone who’s been in a leadership role,” Leveille said. “She does a great job in the locker room making sure everyone feels comfortable and making sure that she’s friends with everyone. On the ice, she’s a completely different character. She’s aggressive. She has an unbelievably hard shot despite her size. She’s one of those players that, for me as a goalie, you know where’s she’s shooting and she’ll still score. She’s got that magic touch about her.”

In their first season, the Whitecaps shared Tria Orthopaedic Rink with the Minnesota Wild. The arena is the Wild’s practice facility based in St. Paul. The Whitecaps now have their own home: Richfield Ice Arena in Richfield.

Albers said the PHF has stepped up its professionalism through moving the Whitecaps to their own home. The Whitecaps have their own locker room and can keep their equipment at the area whereas in the past, the players would have to travel home with skates and sticks.

“It’s [the PHF] has stepped up its game,” she said. “That’s what we need to continue to grow. If little girls come and see you and your locker, that’s something cool to experience. It was a needed move. It’ll be good for our team.”

Minnesota’s 2022-23 season begins on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the Whitecaps face Toronto at York Canlan Ice Arena in North York, Ontario, Canada. The Whitecaps home opener will be on Friday, Nov. 18, when Minnesota hosts the Boston Pride at 7 p.m. at Richfield Ice Arena. Minnesota concludes the 2022-23 regular season with a game against the Connecticut Whale on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Richfield Ice Arena. The 2023 Isobel Cup Playoffs will begin after the conclusion of the regular season.

Albers said she’s proud that she is, and always will be, an Elk.

“I’m thankful to have grown up in Elk River and to be an Elk,” she said. “Everybody there had an impact on myself and my hockey-playing career.”