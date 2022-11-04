ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Black Hills State rodeo spotlight: Jaycie Habeck

SPEARFISH — This week’s Black Hills State University rodeo team spotlight is on senior Jaycie Habeck. Habeck competes in barrel racing and breakaway roping for the Black Hills State rodeo team.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU to host fall softball skills camps

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s softball program will hold a handful of fall camps in November. This year’s event features a total of three sessions.
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU football team prepares to visit Adams State

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University continues its football season this Saturday when it visits Alamosa, Colo., to take on the Adams State Grizzlies. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The Yellow Jackets (4-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 6-3 overall) used a record-setting performance to defeat Fort...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

City grounds rocket ship at Evans Park

SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure. “I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Scooper competitive cheer team looks to future

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers’ competitive cheer team is young, had a great season in 2022, and looks to improve in the future. Head coach Brooke Wuebben reflected on the campaign.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU soccer players earn RMAC honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three Black Hills State University women’s soccer team members earned spots on the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) team announced earlier this week.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

DOE visits Belle Fourche CTE center

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Career and Technical Education (CTE) center and its programs are thriving, and helping students navigate where their future can take them. On Thursday, members of the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) toured the center, to see what it has to offer.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish Rotary members donate to Homestake Opera House

LEAD — The Historic Homestake Opera House needs new computers to help with administrative needs, bookings, and production. Funds donated to the Foundation are allocated for a specific use, so the Opera House must raise money specifically for the use of purchasing new computers. Rotary members from Northern Black...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Highly acclaimed a capella group to present free workshop in Lead

LEAD — The next a capella production at the Homestake Opera House will come with a special, behind-the-scenes treat — a chance to have a personalized look into the origins and techniques of a capella. Ball in the House, a highly acclaimed a capella group from Boston, Mass.,...
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

We’ve Got Your Six hosts third annual veterans fair

STURGIS — “We’ve Got Your Six” is hosting their third annual Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair Saturday. This event will be held at the Sturgis Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “The fair is open to all veterans who have served our country, active-duty...
STURGIS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy