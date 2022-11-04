Read full article on original website
Black Hills State rodeo spotlight: Jaycie Habeck
SPEARFISH — This week’s Black Hills State University rodeo team spotlight is on senior Jaycie Habeck. Habeck competes in barrel racing and breakaway roping for the Black Hills State rodeo team.
BHSU to host fall softball skills camps
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s softball program will hold a handful of fall camps in November. This year’s event features a total of three sessions.
BHSU football team prepares to visit Adams State
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University continues its football season this Saturday when it visits Alamosa, Colo., to take on the Adams State Grizzlies. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The Yellow Jackets (4-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 6-3 overall) used a record-setting performance to defeat Fort...
City grounds rocket ship at Evans Park
SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure. “I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship...
Scooper competitive cheer team looks to future
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers’ competitive cheer team is young, had a great season in 2022, and looks to improve in the future. Head coach Brooke Wuebben reflected on the campaign.
BHSU soccer players earn RMAC honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three Black Hills State University women’s soccer team members earned spots on the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) team announced earlier this week.
DOE visits Belle Fourche CTE center
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Career and Technical Education (CTE) center and its programs are thriving, and helping students navigate where their future can take them. On Thursday, members of the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) toured the center, to see what it has to offer.
Spearfish Rotary members donate to Homestake Opera House
LEAD — The Historic Homestake Opera House needs new computers to help with administrative needs, bookings, and production. Funds donated to the Foundation are allocated for a specific use, so the Opera House must raise money specifically for the use of purchasing new computers. Rotary members from Northern Black...
Highly acclaimed a capella group to present free workshop in Lead
LEAD — The next a capella production at the Homestake Opera House will come with a special, behind-the-scenes treat — a chance to have a personalized look into the origins and techniques of a capella. Ball in the House, a highly acclaimed a capella group from Boston, Mass.,...
We’ve Got Your Six hosts third annual veterans fair
STURGIS — “We’ve Got Your Six” is hosting their third annual Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair Saturday. This event will be held at the Sturgis Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “The fair is open to all veterans who have served our country, active-duty...
