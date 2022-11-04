No. 5 Florida State (13-2-3) defeated No. 2 North Carolina (15-4-1) by a 2-1 score today in Cary, NC to capture yet another ACC Tournament crown. North Carolina opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Emily Moxley drove the ball from the midfield into the Seminole defensive third. She eventually laid it off for Isabel Cox on the right flank. Cox crossed the ball into the box where it was slightly deflected by Lauren Flynn. However, Avery Patterson was able to collect it. Patterson took a touch before firing a left footed shot toward goal. It looked like FSU keeper Cristina Roque had it covered but the ball was deflected by a sliding Heather Payne and it rebounded over Roque’s head but just under the crossbar to give the Heels a 1-0 lead. This goal was a bit unlucky for Florida State but the goal was not undeserved as the Tar Heels were applying most of the pressure at that point in the game.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO