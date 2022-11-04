ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Chelsea vs Arsenal result, highlights and analysis as Gabriel's winner sends Gunners back to Premier League summit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his players had taken an "extra step" by returning to the top of the Premier League in confident style with victory at Chelsea. Gabriel stabbed over the line in the 63rd minute to end the hosts' 12-match unbeaten home run and give the visitors a third successive triumph at Stamford Bridge with an assured display.
ng-sportingnews.com

Liverpool for sale: Fenway Sports Group, FSG's John Henry to sell LFC according to reports

Just before the 2022 World Cup, reports emerged that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were seeking new investors for the Premier League club. There were still many unknowns, but the news came as a surprise, as FSG had overseen a return to prominence for the English side and had become embedded in the fabric of Liverpool since acquiring the club in 2010.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy