Ukraine’s power grid operator on Monday warned residents in Kyiv and other regions to prepare for more blackouts as the fallout from Russian strikes on energy infrastructure continues to cause chaos. Kremlin missile and drone attacks since Oct. 10 have damaged 40 percent of Ukraine’s energy network, making rolling blackouts alarmingly frequent as freezing winter temperatures approach. “The country’s power grid still cannot resume full operation after the Russian terrorist attacks,” the Ukrenergo grid operator said Monday. “In some regions, we have to introduce blackouts to avoid overloading the high-voltage infrastructure.” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has advised residents to prepare for a worst-case scenario in which the capital completely loses water and power at the same time.Read it at Reuters

15 MINUTES AGO