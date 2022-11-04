Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:30 p.m. EDT
Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis. FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans bid farewell Saturday to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, brought a bit of laughter to the service, reminiscing about their childhood together. Swaggart described Lewis as “One of the greatest entertainers who ever lived" and noted that when he passed he “lost the brother I never had.”
Did Jerome Powell just bust the stock market rally?
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has the power to make or break markets these days. On Wednesday, he opted to disappoint.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data
Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
Ukrainians Told More Blackouts Coming After Russian Strikes
Ukraine’s power grid operator on Monday warned residents in Kyiv and other regions to prepare for more blackouts as the fallout from Russian strikes on energy infrastructure continues to cause chaos. Kremlin missile and drone attacks since Oct. 10 have damaged 40 percent of Ukraine’s energy network, making rolling blackouts alarmingly frequent as freezing winter temperatures approach. “The country’s power grid still cannot resume full operation after the Russian terrorist attacks,” the Ukrenergo grid operator said Monday. “In some regions, we have to introduce blackouts to avoid overloading the high-voltage infrastructure.” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has advised residents to prepare for a worst-case scenario in which the capital completely loses water and power at the same time.Read it at Reuters
Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington
Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Starbucks, PayPal And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, November 3:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Friday, with investors looking to snap a four-day losing streak on Wall Street but hedging bets on an end-of-week rebound ahead of key jobs data prior to the start of trading.
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after...
Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Global stocks mostly advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China’s possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.4% to 6,391.90 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX edged...
Taiwan, U.S. to hold in person trade talks next week
TAIPEI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States will hold in-person trade talks next week in New York under a new joint initiative announced in June, the U.S. and Taiwanese governments said, a programme opposed by China, which views the island as its own territory.
Hong Kong shares soar on hopes China COVID rules may ease
Shares soared more than 7% in Hong Kong on Friday after a Communist Party newspaper reported that local officials were being urged not to impose overly burdensome controls to curb coronavirus infections. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.6% as sentiment also was buoyed by an article in the party newspaper...
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD erases post-Fed losses on mixed US jobs data
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 1.5% on Friday after mixed U.S. employment data revived expectations that the Fed would slow the pace of rate hikes, even if it ends up raising borrowing costs higher and holding them there longer than previously expected. Friday's tumble erased gains made...
China COVID cases highest since Aug, Beijing vows to stay the course
BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 cases hit their highest in two and a half months on Thursday after the health authority stuck by its strict containment policy, dampening investor hopes for an easing of curbs battering the world's number two economy.
US News and World Report
Apple Adds Pegatron as New IPhone 14 Supplier in India - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Apple Inc's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the new iPhone 14 in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The report comes as relentless controls and spot lockdowns across China, where majority of Apple's iPhones are manufactured, have hampered economic growth...
kalkinemedia.com
REFILE-LIVE MARKETS-Investor pessimism falls to lowest since March-AAII
Materials lead S&P 500 sector gains; consumer discretionary lags. Nov 4 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. INVESTOR PESSIMISM FALLS TO LOWEST SINCE MARCH-AAII (1400 EDT/1800 GMT) Individual investor pessimism over the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Is Not in Recession, Data Strong, Says White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not in a recession, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Thursday, adding that economic data showed the nation's economy was solid. "We are not in a recession," U.S. President Joe Biden's top aide told MSNBC in an interview following the...
