ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis. FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans bid farewell Saturday to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, brought a bit of laughter to the service, reminiscing about their childhood together. Swaggart described Lewis as “One of the greatest entertainers who ever lived" and noted that when he passed he “lost the brother I never had.”
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data

Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainians Told More Blackouts Coming After Russian Strikes

Ukraine’s power grid operator on Monday warned residents in Kyiv and other regions to prepare for more blackouts as the fallout from Russian strikes on energy infrastructure continues to cause chaos. Kremlin missile and drone attacks since Oct. 10 have damaged 40 percent of Ukraine’s energy network, making rolling blackouts alarmingly frequent as freezing winter temperatures approach. “The country’s power grid still cannot resume full operation after the Russian terrorist attacks,” the Ukrenergo grid operator said Monday. “In some regions, we have to introduce blackouts to avoid overloading the high-voltage infrastructure.” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has advised residents to prepare for a worst-case scenario in which the capital completely loses water and power at the same time.Read it at Reuters
The Hill

Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

TOKYO (AP) — Global stocks mostly advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China’s possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.4% to 6,391.90 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX edged...
The Independent

Hong Kong shares soar on hopes China COVID rules may ease

Shares soared more than 7% in Hong Kong on Friday after a Communist Party newspaper reported that local officials were being urged not to impose overly burdensome controls to curb coronavirus infections. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.6% as sentiment also was buoyed by an article in the party newspaper...
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD erases post-Fed losses on mixed US jobs data

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 1.5% on Friday after mixed U.S. employment data revived expectations that the Fed would slow the pace of rate hikes, even if it ends up raising borrowing costs higher and holding them there longer than previously expected. Friday's tumble erased gains made...
US News and World Report

Apple Adds Pegatron as New IPhone 14 Supplier in India - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Apple Inc's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the new iPhone 14 in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The report comes as relentless controls and spot lockdowns across China, where majority of Apple's iPhones are manufactured, have hampered economic growth...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

REFILE-LIVE MARKETS-Investor pessimism falls to lowest since March-AAII

Materials lead S&P 500 sector gains; consumer discretionary lags. Nov 4 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. INVESTOR PESSIMISM FALLS TO LOWEST SINCE MARCH-AAII (1400 EDT/1800 GMT) Individual investor pessimism over the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Is Not in Recession, Data Strong, Says White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not in a recession, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Thursday, adding that economic data showed the nation's economy was solid. "We are not in a recession," U.S. President Joe Biden's top aide told MSNBC in an interview following the...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy