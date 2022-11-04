Read full article on original website
Related
Dmitry Bivol exposes Gilberto Ramirez, retains light heavyweight title by wide unanimous decision
Gilberto Ramirez may never have been able to beat Dmitry Bivol no matter how he’d been matched earlier in his career. But it was an illusion on Saturday that Bivol-Ramirez was some kind of big fight. The only thing that made it a “big fight” was Ramirez’s 44-0 record...
Boxing Scene
Ramirez: Bivol Is A Good Champion... It Will Be His Last Title Defense
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has not at all wavered on his insistence of dethroning Dmitry Bivol. If anything, the unbeaten Mexican southpaw has grown more confident of pulling off the upset this Saturday, when the two meet in their DAZN main event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) is firmly placed as a healthy -400 favorite according to BetMGM sportsbook, which lists Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) as a +300 underdog. Literally upsetting the odds will only make his long-envisioned victory that much more satisfying.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Shrugs at Canelo Rematch: ‘Money is Good … But Legacy Is Better’
Dmitry Bivol doesn’t appear any closer to thinking that a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is the most palatable option in his career. The WBA light heavyweight from Russia scored a mild upset earlier this year when he handed Alvarez, the 168-pound undisputed champion, a unanimous points loss in their 12-round 175-pound title bout in Las Vegas. Since then Bivol has been adamant that his top goal is to fully unify the division. And the only way that can happen is if he can get in the ring with countryman Artur Beterbiev, who holds the IBF, WBC, and WBO titles.
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk deal is ‘done’ on Ukrainian’s side, says manager Egis Klimas
Oleksandr Usyk’s manager has said a deal around a heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury is ‘done from our side’.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in August with a second straight decision win over Anthony Joshua, four months after Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte to remain WBC champion.Usyk and Fury were then expected to face one another to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, but the Briton will instead box Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout on 3 December – despite having beaten his compatriot twice already.Fury, 34, is seemingly lining up a clash with Usyk for...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I've Taken Control of My Career, Next Fight is Start of My Next Chapter
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will make his return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022. The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford's WBO welterweight title on the line.
Boxing Scene
Amir Anderson Aims For Gold at The Youth World Championships
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ, 52, returning at middleweight thankfully fails
Former heavyweight champion Chris Byrd’s attempt to return to the ring in the 160lb weight class has failed. The former Klitschko conqueror made his most significant transformation in 2020 after boiling many kilograms at the ripe old age of 50. PR announced that the man who held the world...
thenationalnews.com
Shavkat Rakhimov claims IBF super-featherweight title in Abu Dhabi
Shavkat Rakhimov celebrates winning the IBF super-featherweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 5, 2022. AFP. Shavkat Rakhimov secured the IBF super-featherweight title in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, defeating Zelfa Barrett by ninth-round stoppage. The Tajikistan boxer, who with the win moved to 17-1, had...
BBC
Chantelle Cameron beats Jessica McCaskill to become undisputed light-welterweight champion
Watch highlights as Chantelle Cameron becomes the UK's first undisputed female boxing world champion by beating Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision to win the light-welterweight titles in Abu Dhabi. Available to UK users only. Pictures courtesy of DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez - CompuBox Punch Stats
Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA "super" belt at light heavyweight against mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez, who lost for the first time in 45 pro fights thanks to his superb ring generalship and masterful defensive skills. Ramirez successfully forced a fast pace by averaging 73.2 punches per round to Bivol's 53.6,...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Be Ringside For Fury-Bamba in Dubai: I'm Ready To Step in if Tommy Pulls Out!
Global Titans, who are staging the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event in Dubai, have announced that Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul will be at ringside. The card takes place at the Coca Cola Arena on November 13. Mayweather, a former five division world champion, will face Youtuber Deji in...
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua: He Just Wants To Fight Everybody
Eddie Hearn, promoter former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, is eager to fight all comers in his planned return in 2023. Joshua is winless since 2020, after dropping back to back twelve round decisions to current WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk. The 33-year-old Joshua is aiming to fight...
Boxing Scene
Fiodor Czerkaszyn: I’m Ready For The Big Stage, This is My Step Forward
The Armory in Minneapolis - It was all Fiodor Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) in the telecast opener, a fight in which the talented and undefeated middleweight raised his stock even further with an impressive unanimous decision over seasoned veteran Nathaniel Gallimore (22-6-1, 17 KOs). The judges scored the fight 98-92 and 99-91 twice.
Boxing Scene
Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill - CompuBox Punch Stats
Chantelle Cameron, already the WBC and IBF super lightweight titlist, added the vacant WBA, IBO and WBO belts to become the new undisputed champion on the Bivol-Ramirez undercard in Abu Dhabi. Cameron's textbook long-range boxing, straighter punches and better timing combined with Jessica McCaskill's curiously flat performance in the first...
Boxing Scene
Ioka-Franco Winner To Next Face Junto Nakatani, Per WBO Ruling
A significant title defense will await whoever prevails in the final title fight of 2022. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani is guaranteed to next face the winner of the December 31 WBA/WBO junior bantamweight title unification bout between Joshua Franco and Kazuto Ioka at a location to be determined in Japan. The WBO offered its blessing to Franco-Ioka on the condition that the winner next faces Nakatani by no later than the end of next June.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Believes Benavidez Could Entice Canelo With a Statement Win Over Plant
Super middleweight David Benavidez has long called for a bout with top fighters, such as Eddie Hearn’s client Canelo Alvarez, as well as 160-pound middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and fellow 168-pound contender Caleb Plant. Benavidez has been particularly critical of Alvarez, the Mexican superstar who holds all the belts...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol: I Proved Myself, I Beat Another Guy Who Doesn't Know What Losing Is
Abu Dhabi - WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) retained his championship with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Gilberto Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) in a mandatory fight. The scores were 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111. Bivol is now in the lead for 'Fighter of...
Boxing Scene
Jesse Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBO Title Fight Ordered; Ten-Day Deadline To Reach Deal
A hard deadline is in place in the next step of Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez’s pursuit of becoming a two-division champion. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has officially assigned a ten-day negotiation period for the vacant flyweight title fight between San Antonio’s Rodriguez (17-0, 11KOs) and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5KOs). The bout was previously approved and ordered by the WBO on October 27 during its annual convention held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with both parties now instructed to come to terms by November 14 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Sonny Bill Williams Suffers Shock Knockout Loss To Mark Hunt
In what many saw a stunning upset, undefeated Sonny Bill Williams was viciously knocked out by 48-year-old UFC veteran Mark Hunt. The fight, which took place at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, saw Hunt blast out Williams in the fourth round with a barrage of heavy punches. At the...
worldboxingnews.net
Bivol vs Ramirez: Weights and Running order for Abu Dhabi
World Boxing News offers weight and the final running order for Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. FAHAD AL BLOUSHI 60.8kg v IRAKLI SHARIASHVILI 61.1kg. (Dubai, UAE) (Rustavi, Georgia) followed by. 6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest. CAMPBELL HATTON 63.25kg v DENIS BARTOS 62.45kg. (Hyde,...
Comments / 0