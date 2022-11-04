Read full article on original website
Ryanair Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ryanair Holdings RYAAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ryanair Holdings missed estimated earnings by 13.9%, reporting an EPS of $4.77 versus an estimate of $5.54. Revenue was up $1.94 billion from the same...
Beam Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Beam Therapeutics BEAM reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beam Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 19.08%, reporting an EPS of $-1.56 versus an estimate of $-1.31. Revenue was up $15.04 million from the same...
Affiliated Managers Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 7.12%, reporting an EPS of $4.21 versus an estimate of $3.93. Revenue was up $3.40 million from...
Graham: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graham GHM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham beat estimated earnings by 130.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $4.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Axsome Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Axsome Therapeutics AXSM reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axsome Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 0.93%, reporting an EPS of $-1.07 versus an estimate of $-1.08. Revenue was up $16.85 million from the same...
This Analyst With 90% Accuracy Rate Raises PT On Chesapeake Energy; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Recap: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eagle Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $26.05 million from the same...
Millicom, Digital World Acquisition And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares climbed 39.5% to $24.39 in pre-market trading following recent reports that Donald Trump could soon announce 2024 Presidential run. Perfect Corp. PERF gained 14.6%...
Recap: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Q3 Earnings
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $81.80 million from...
