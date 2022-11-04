Read full article on original website
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) (“Gelesis” or the “Company”), the maker of Plenity ® for weight management, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on November 14, 2022 prior to the market open. Gelesis management will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005166/en/ Gelesis is a consumer-centered biotherapeutics company and the maker of Plenity for weight management. (Photo: Business Wire)
