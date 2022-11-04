ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Gelesis to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) (“Gelesis” or the “Company”), the maker of Plenity ® for weight management, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on November 14, 2022 prior to the market open. Gelesis management will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005166/en/ Gelesis is a consumer-centered biotherapeutics company and the maker of Plenity for weight management. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

This Analyst With 90% Accuracy Rate Raises PT On Chesapeake Energy; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

