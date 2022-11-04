Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
myfoxzone.com
Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, the Houston Independent School District will cancel classes for the day. In addition to HISD, Aldine ISD, Alief ISD, Lamar CISD and Fort Bend ISD will also cancel classes Monday so students and staff can join the City of Houston's celebration. Harmony Public Schools will also close all campuses and offices on Monday.
East Texas News
Wagner arraigned for teen's death
Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade
Multiple institutions in the Houston area are giving students, faculty, and staff the day off to celebrate the Astros winning the World Series!
myfisd.com
FHS Head Football Coach Robert Koopmann Announces His Retirement
On Friday, Nov. 4 before the start of the Friendswood High School football game, Friendswood ISD honored Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Robert Koopmann as he announced his retirement beginning in January 2023. Coach Koopmann has been shaping athletes for 38 years, 29 of which have been in FISD. He has served as Head Coach for more than a decade with a 64% winning percentage and 17 playoff game appearances.
bayoubeatnews.com
No school Monday for several Houston area campuses in celebration of Astros World Series win
The World Series is the gift that keeps on giving, at least for the city of Houston! In celebration of the Houston Astros’ World Series win, several Houston area schools have canceled classes so students and faculty can participate in parades and festivities in the team’s honor. So...
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
HISD, Aldine ISD cancel school for Astros World Series parade
Astros fever has swept across Houston, with a massive celebration on deck for Monday.
Harris County investigators confirm murder weapon used in 2019 Tomball woman's murder
Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.
fox26houston.com
Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
mocomotive.com
Election Results for Montgomery County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Montgomery County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County. You can find more information about the Montgomery County…
mocomotive.com
Cockfighting arrests made in Montgomery County, Sheriff’s Office says
PORTER, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects for cockfighting in Porter on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a report of cockfighting on Sunday at the 21500 block of Juliann Alyse. Once there, Deputies found several roosters, some were caged and others were dead.
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH
The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian
Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.
Click2Houston.com
$25K bond: Sugar Land Methodist Hospital employee charged for planting recording device in bathroom, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An employee at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital was arrested and has been charged after a recording device was found in a bathroom at the hospital last month, officers with the Sugar Land Police Department said. Police said on Oct. 4, an employee at the hospital...
Former Houston Health Department worker admits taking part in kickback scheme
Barry Barnes, 62, admitted to accepting bribes from businesses in exchange for using his influence to have them selected to work on projects.
Klein Cain rolls past Tomball 49-3, wins District 15-6A title
The Klein Cain Hurricanes rumbled to a 49-3 road win over Tomball on Friday to finish the regular season at 9-1 and clinch the District 15-6A championship
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
themiamihurricane.com
UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston
The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
