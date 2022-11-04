ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

myfoxzone.com

Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade

HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, the Houston Independent School District will cancel classes for the day. In addition to HISD, Aldine ISD, Alief ISD, Lamar CISD and Fort Bend ISD will also cancel classes Monday so students and staff can join the City of Houston's celebration. Harmony Public Schools will also close all campuses and offices on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Wagner arraigned for teen's death

Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
myfisd.com

FHS Head Football Coach Robert Koopmann Announces His Retirement

On Friday, Nov. 4 before the start of the Friendswood High School football game, Friendswood ISD honored Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Robert Koopmann as he announced his retirement beginning in January 2023. Coach Koopmann has been shaping athletes for 38 years, 29 of which have been in FISD. He has served as Head Coach for more than a decade with a 64% winning percentage and 17 playoff game appearances.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
kwhi.com

ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Election Results for Montgomery County on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Montgomery County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County. You can find more information about the Montgomery County…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Cockfighting arrests made in Montgomery County, Sheriff’s Office says

PORTER, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects for cockfighting in Porter on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a report of cockfighting on Sunday at the 21500 block of Juliann Alyse. Once there, Deputies found several roosters, some were caged and others were dead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH

The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian

Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
BRYAN, TX
themiamihurricane.com

UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston

The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
HOUSTON, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
ALVIN, TX

