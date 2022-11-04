Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after reports sparked further speculation China is moving toward reopening its economy. A former top disease control official in China said the country will make "substantial" changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported. Nio and China-related ETFs were...
tipranks.com
Chinese Stocks Rally: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News
Chinese stocks have gained a fresh breath of life on a slew of developments…some news, some rumors. But then, the market buys the rumors and dumps the news. While President Xi Jinping further tightening his grip on power had sent Chinese names into a free fall, investor sentiment in these names is recovering fast.
Post Register
Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower.
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian equities took some of the sting out of the selling. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was...
China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs
BEIJING — (AP) — China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks rise 2%; China's exports see first annual drop since May 2020
Hong Kong stocks led gains in the Asia-Pacific on Monday as China's trade data fell far short of expectations, marking the first annual decline in exports since May 2020. Exports fell by 0.3% and imports also fell by 0.7% — a Reuters poll had forecasted a rise of 4.3% and 0.1% respectively.
CNBC
European stocks head for broadly lower open as investors gear up for U.S. midterms and inflation data
European markets are set to open in mixed territory on Monday ahead of a busy week in U.S. politics, with the Congressional midterm elections, as well as the latest consumer inflation report. The tepid open comes after a busy week for markets last week, with central banks in focus as...
Asian markets rise despite China's zero-Covid pledge
Asian stocks made gains on Monday, with a fresh rally seen in Hong Kong even after China reaffirmed its commitment to its economically painful zero-Covid policy. - Vaccine 'game-changer' - All three main US indexes ended around 1.3 percent higher on Friday, and Tokyo shares extended those gains, with the benchmark Nikkei index ending 1.2 percent higher on Monday.
msn.com
Dow ends 400 points higher, but U.S. stocks book weekly losses as investors assess strong jobs report
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher Friday, reclaiming positive territory in a volatile trading session but still finishing down for the week, as investors weighed the jobs report for October. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite suffered its largest percentage weekly drop since January, according to Dow Jones Market Data. How did stocks...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute.
China's Oct exports seen cooling further as global demand weakens- Reuters poll
BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's export growth likely cooled further in October as global demand continued to soften, while imports remained sluggish amid weakening growth at home, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
CNBC
China's exports unexpectedly shrink in October, badly missing expectations for growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
China Evergrande says Hong Kong land plot sold by receivers for $637 million
HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Sunday its plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district has been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million.
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closes 5% higher on China reopening speculation; Asia markets mixed
Hong Kong stocks briefly rose 7% on Friday, with tech and consumer cyclical stocks driving the surge amid China reopening rumors and a report that U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected. Stefanie Holtze-Jen, APAC CIO at Deutsche Bank, said China's reopening is still an...
