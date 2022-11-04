ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Markets Insider

Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures

Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after reports sparked further speculation China is moving toward reopening its economy. A former top disease control official in China said the country will make "substantial" changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported. Nio and China-related ETFs were...
tipranks.com

Chinese Stocks Rally: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News

Chinese stocks have gained a fresh breath of life on a slew of developments…some news, some rumors. But then, the market buys the rumors and dumps the news. While President Xi Jinping further tightening his grip on power had sent Chinese names into a free fall, investor sentiment in these names is recovering fast.
Post Register

Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian equities took some of the sting out of the selling. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was...
KIRO 7 Seattle

China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs

BEIJING — (AP) — China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks rise 2%; China's exports see first annual drop since May 2020

Hong Kong stocks led gains in the Asia-Pacific on Monday as China's trade data fell far short of expectations, marking the first annual decline in exports since May 2020. Exports fell by 0.3% and imports also fell by 0.7% — a Reuters poll had forecasted a rise of 4.3% and 0.1% respectively.
AFP

Asian markets rise despite China's zero-Covid pledge

Asian stocks made gains on Monday, with a fresh rally seen in Hong Kong even after China reaffirmed its commitment to its economically painful zero-Covid policy. - Vaccine 'game-changer' - All three main US indexes ended around 1.3 percent higher on Friday, and Tokyo shares extended those gains, with the benchmark Nikkei index ending 1.2 percent higher on Monday.
Benzinga

Yelp, Twilio, Atlassian, And Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones surging more than 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Funko, Inc. FNKO shares fell 59.4% to close at $7.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. Syneos Health, Inc....
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 closes marginally up; energy & materials lead gains

The ASX 200 benchmark index closed in green today (4 November), gaining 34.60 points or 0.50% to end at 6,892.50 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.57%, but is down 7.42% for the last year to date. Energy was the biggest gainer, advancing 3.37% followed by...

