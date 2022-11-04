In loving memory of Linda Darrel Schultz, who passed away on November 1, 2022. Linda was a beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend. Linda was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on November 18, 1941. She grew up in Ferndale, Mi and was part of the first graduating class at Ferndale High School in 1959. Linda met the love of her life, Larry Schultz, while working at Farmer Jack and within six months they were married. Together they had three children, Deborah (Dan) Ross, Larry (Sheila) Schultz and David (Lisa) Schultz. Larry and Linda were able to celebrate 54 years of marriage together before Larry passed away in December of 2015. They did everything for their family and gave freely of everything they had.

ALGER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO