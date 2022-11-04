Read full article on original website
Animal shelter hosts event
WEST BRANCH – The Ogemaw County Animal Shelter held a Halloween Trunk or Treat with games Oct. 16. Setting up are (l-r) Crystal Ostrolencki, Autumn Matzke and Alaina Keenan. They had a great turnout for the event. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac...
These Circular Lakes Near Traverse City Are Actually Kettle Lakes
I came across a fascinating topic that was brought up in a group I belong to regarding things happening in and around Traverse City. Somebody brought up these lakes or ponds which are almost perfectly circular in shape. How could a pond become perfectly circular naturally?. Indeed there has to...
Many Without Power Across Northern Michigan After Weekend Wind Storm
High winds caused thousands of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend. Consumers Energy says they restored services to nearly half of their customers impacted by the storm. “Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather [Sunday], to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our...
Grassroots effort restores another tributary of Higgins Lake
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – A tributary to Higgins Lake is flowing free now that a partially collapsed culvert at Little Creek has been replaced. The old culvert was removed in September and replaced with one that is appropriately sized for the stream, allowing Little Creek to flow naturally through the crossing year-round and enabling fish to reach upstream habitat.
Shirley James, 80, of Gladwin
Shirley K. James, age 80, passed away on October 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 14, 1942, in Lansing, Michigan to the late William and Helen (Washburn) Blinn. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service may take place at a...
Douglas Conrad II, 53, of Roscommon
Douglas John Conrad II, 53 of Roscommon, died November 3, 2022. Douglas is survived by his father, Douglas; sister, Lynda Conrad and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, and private family services will be held. Arrangements by Wagner & Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon, MI.
Duane Klamer, 88, of Gladwin
Albert “Duane” Klamer, 88, of Gladwin, Michigan went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Pines Nursing Center in Gladwin after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born on June 23, 1934 in Flint, Michigan to parents Albert and Verna (Jungman) Klamer.
Linda Schultz, 81, of Alger
In loving memory of Linda Darrel Schultz, who passed away on November 1, 2022. Linda was a beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend. Linda was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on November 18, 1941. She grew up in Ferndale, Mi and was part of the first graduating class at Ferndale High School in 1959. Linda met the love of her life, Larry Schultz, while working at Farmer Jack and within six months they were married. Together they had three children, Deborah (Dan) Ross, Larry (Sheila) Schultz and David (Lisa) Schultz. Larry and Linda were able to celebrate 54 years of marriage together before Larry passed away in December of 2015. They did everything for their family and gave freely of everything they had.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Officials say 'housing emergency' is costing Charlevoix valuable workforce
Housing for year-round residents continues to be in short supply all over Northwest Michigan. But in Charlevoix, it’s costing the area crucial members of its workforce. The local school district, for example, said it’s had trouble in the past bringing teachers to fill jobs. They want to work, but they can’t find a place to live.
foxillinois.com
Father arrested after infant suffers 'numerous' broken bones, authorities say
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan State Police said a man from Essexville has been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Tristin Green, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. State police said they responded to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey regarding...
Michael Machleit, Jr., 47, of Roscmon
Michael W. Machleit Jr, age 47, of Roscommon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Michael was born 10/14/1975 in Detroit, MI, the son of Michael Sr. and Denice Machleit. Michael enjoyed the outdoors, and loved to fish, golf and hunt. And like his grandfather Marcus Owen Ray, he...
Phyllis Beal, 93, of Beaverton
Phyllis M. Beall, 93, of Beaverton, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Phyllis was born to William and Emma Jehsnen on July 27th, 1929. On November 26th, 1951 she married Donald M. Beall, Sr. of Beaverton, Michigan and were married 49 years and raised two children together, Linda and Don Jr.
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Bill Wilkins, 67, of West Branch
William “Bill” Howard Wilkins, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the age of 67 at his home in West Branch, MI. He was born on October 17, 1955 in Saginaw, MI to Howard and Donna (Brown) Wilkins. Bill was the first of four sons born to...
Linda Aldridge, 74, of Mio
The ray of sunshine, the joy of our family Linda Dianne Aldridge Madison, 74, left this world on October 28 at home in her beloved husband’s arms. Linda was born June 19th, 1948 in Midland Michigan to Herman and Beulah Aldridge. Linda loved her family and friends as they...
New bookstore opens in Grayling
GRAYLING – The Hidden Nook Book Sellers in Grayling is now open and ready to read. Rae and Liam Gosling would like to see you in the near future at their new store. They will feature a little something for everyone, with family story hour on Saturday mornings and those books you just can’t stop reading. Hours will start out Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 207 E Michigan Avenue, Grayling and call with your book emergencies 989-745-6464.
Charlevoix Police Chief, On Administrative Leave, Announces Retirement
Charlevoix’s police chief has retired, and his decision comes two weeks after he was put on administrative leave. City Manager Mark Heydlauff confirmed that Chief Gerald Doan announced his retirement Monday, effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Chief Doan had a long career working in law enforcement in Charlevoix. He reassured...
Sandy Barshaw of Standish
Sandy (Sandra) Marie Barshaw left to go be with God on Friday, October 21st at 1:55 p.m. Sandy Marie Barshaw was a woman filled with love. She was a loving Wife, a loving Mother, and a loving Grandma. Her family meant the world to her. Her beauty shined inside and...
Michigan woman pleads guilty in case of dead pets found in freezer
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree killing and torturing animals, WPBN/WGTU reports. In April, authorities seized more than 200 animals – many of them starving and dehydrated – from the Antrim County home of Brooklyn Beck, of Central Lake. The animals included a horse, 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes and other reptiles, two cats, and 50 mice and rats. Dead animals were also found in a freezer, the report said.
