FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
desotocountynews.com
The girl’s got goals….
Soccer forward recently passed the 50 career goal mark, is close to school career record. Suffice to say, Lewisburg High School soccer forward Briley Ross is a girl who’s got goals…a lot of them. As in, eight already for the young season in just three games, and 51...
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: Bears claw Trojans in football playoffs
The football season ended Friday night for the Northpoint Christian School Trojans, as Davidson Academy of Nashville returned to Southaven and claimed a 29-14 TSSAA Division II-AA first round victory. The Bears had defeated the Trojans in early October 49-20 in a regular season contest, but had to return to...
breezynews.com
Whippets Finishes Post-Season Football with a Loss at Senatobia
The Kosciusko Whippets traveled all the way to Senatobia and played the Warriors to open post-season football action. The Warriors scored on their first drive. Halftime score, 7-0. The second half saw a lot more back and forth, with scoring by both teams. It truly came down to the wire, but the Warriors came out on top with the final score being 17-16.
Tigers get commitment from 2023 3-star forward David Tubek
MEMPHIS- In less than 24 hours, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers have landed another highly touted recruit in the class of 2023. Sunday morning 3-star 6’8 forward David Tubek announcing his early commitment to Memphis.The Glenndale, Arizona native is a senior at Dream City Christian School in Arizona. Tubek is the fifth commitment in […]
Breaking: Memphis Hoops gets commits from 5-star Mikey Williams & JJ Taylor from '23 Class
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Rated Most Likable Coach in College Football
Lane Kiffin has become one of the most likable coaches in the nation during his time at Ole Miss.
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
actionnews5.com
‘The Rock’ returns to WMC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
The River: Diamond Lady paddled toward certain fate; now found in receding waters at Memphis
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story and it first appeared in January 2019 and is reprinted in honor of the discovery of the DIAMOND LADY in the shrinking water of the Mississippi River behind President’s Island in Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Tipton County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life Friday amongst the Town of Atoka and other Tipton County residents. John Abbott served in the United States Merchant Marines and United States Army. He comes from a family of veterans. Friday, he said being recognized by the community was overwhelming.
Alert issued for missing 67-year-old Mississippi woman
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI officials said she’s 4 feet and 11 inches tall, 105 pounds and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a white and brown skirt and black...
Germantown bakery creates viral #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With more than 100 flavors, Lonisa Bowen has mastered the magic of making macarons. “I was always driving around in between working, baking and meeting customers. I was like I need a space where people can come any day of the week and pick up macarons,” said Bowen. Now, customers stop by […]
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week. For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail. A petition has been started to try to band together the community...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
desotocountynews.com
County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections
We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
Storms knock out power to over 5,900 customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms and strong winds from last night’s storms took out power to thousands of homes in Shelby County. Below, is an outage map from MLGW. As of 9:30 a.m., there are over 5,900 customers affected.
Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bill King: I could have been Jerry Lee’s neighbor
No doubt, you have heard that the rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and country music icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died. Honestly, I was never a huge fan of Mr. Lewis’ music. I do, however, recognize his musical talent and his contribution to the early years of rock ‘n’ roll.
