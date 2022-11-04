ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

desotocountynews.com

The girl’s got goals….

Soccer forward recently passed the 50 career goal mark, is close to school career record. Suffice to say, Lewisburg High School soccer forward Briley Ross is a girl who’s got goals…a lot of them. As in, eight already for the young season in just three games, and 51...
LEWISBURG, TN
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: Bears claw Trojans in football playoffs

The football season ended Friday night for the Northpoint Christian School Trojans, as Davidson Academy of Nashville returned to Southaven and claimed a 29-14 TSSAA Division II-AA first round victory. The Bears had defeated the Trojans in early October 49-20 in a regular season contest, but had to return to...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
breezynews.com

Whippets Finishes Post-Season Football with a Loss at Senatobia

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled all the way to Senatobia and played the Warriors to open post-season football action. The Warriors scored on their first drive. Halftime score, 7-0. The second half saw a lot more back and forth, with scoring by both teams. It truly came down to the wire, but the Warriors came out on top with the final score being 17-16.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WREG

Tigers get commitment from 2023 3-star forward David Tubek

MEMPHIS- In less than 24 hours, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers have landed another highly touted recruit in the class of 2023. Sunday morning 3-star 6’8 forward David Tubek announcing his early commitment to Memphis.The Glenndale, Arizona native is a senior at Dream City Christian School in Arizona. Tubek is the fifth commitment in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘The Rock’ returns to WMC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
MEMPHIS, TN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

The River: Diamond Lady paddled toward certain fate; now found in receding waters at Memphis

The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story and it first appeared in January 2019 and is reprinted in honor of the discovery of the DIAMOND LADY in the shrinking water of the Mississippi River behind President’s Island in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tipton County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life Friday amongst the Town of Atoka and other Tipton County residents. John Abbott served in the United States Merchant Marines and United States Army. He comes from a family of veterans. Friday, he said being recognized by the community was overwhelming.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Germantown bakery creates viral #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With more than 100 flavors, Lonisa Bowen has mastered the magic of making macarons. “I was always driving around in between working, baking and meeting customers. I was like I need a space where people can come any day of the week and pick up macarons,” said Bowen. Now, customers stop by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thelocalvoice.net

“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli

“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
OXFORD, MS
WREG

DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week.  For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail. A petition has been started to try to band together the community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections

We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
MEMPHIS, TN
Opelika-Auburn News

Bill King: I could have been Jerry Lee’s neighbor

No doubt, you have heard that the rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and country music icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died. Honestly, I was never a huge fan of Mr. Lewis’ music. I do, however, recognize his musical talent and his contribution to the early years of rock ‘n’ roll.
