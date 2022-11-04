ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review

William Jellison

William Jellison, 84, of Crawfordsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

David Finch

Pastor David Finch, 69, of Crawfordsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

7 area marching bands compete in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Deb and John Miller the owners of Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard. They are one of the largest vineyard in Hamilton County with 30 acres of property and 10 acres of vines.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Retaking Of Richmond Hill

At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Edwin Chenoweth

Edwin Chenoweth, 88, of Linden passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Life’s Journey Hospice, Avon, surrounded by his family. He was born June 21, 1934, at Lynn, Indiana, to Edwin R. and Mabel Norman Chenoweth. Edwin served in the United States Navy. He was a farmer in the Linden area for close to 60 years.
LINDEN, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Athenians fall to Patriots in season opener

WEST LEBANON – The Crawfordsville girls’ basketball team traveled to face Seeger in their season opener and fell to the Patriots by the score of 53-24. In the first few games of a season in any sport, it is not about wins or losses, but rather it is about seeing what is working, what is not working and showing the coach which players are trying hard enough to belong on the floor.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: Wildlife at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Did you know the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while tucked inside the urban Town of Speedway, is home to at least 196 different plant species and 57 different animal species?. On the latest episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles will take you to the water, woods and beyond to highlight the wildlife that calls the Racing Capital of the World home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton Central Cheerleaders Compete In State Competition

Clinton Central Cheerleaders competition in New Castle, Indiana today yielded a 3rd place for the Traditional Routine and Time Out Team took 7th place for their routine. For One Senior Cheerleader today was bitter sweet. This was Hanna Mayfield’s final time to take the mat at State cheerleading Competition.
NEW CASTLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville gives location of Pleasant Street groundbreaking

Late Friday afternoon, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen gave the location of the upcoming Pleasant Street groundbreaking in his weekly Friday Five video posted to the city’s Facebook page. The Nov. 14 groundbreaking will take place at 4 p.m. near Maxwell’s Machinery at 17330 River Road. That’s south of State...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Wild & windy Westfield weekend

According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Veterans Day 2022 Closings and Observances

Last Updated on November 5, 2022 by Cass County Communication Network. We’ve compiled the following list of Veterans Day closings and observances and will update if more information is received. If your business or organization is planning an event, please add the details to CassCountyCalendar.com!. TRASH PICKUP: The trash...
CASS COUNTY, IN
iustv.com

Man arrested for murders of two teens in Delphi Indiana

Indiana State Police announced Monday that 50-year-old Richard M. Allen has been arrested for the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. In 2017, Abby and Libby were found dead half a mile away from where they were last seen in a wooded area of Delphi, Ind., after they had gone walking along Delphi Historic Trails and didn’t return. Police found footage and audio on one of the girls’ phones possibly of the killer.
DELPHI, IN

