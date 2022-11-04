Read full article on original website
Russian authorities: Power back on in occupied Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they have called a Ukrainian terrorist attack on power lines. The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was cut...
Whatever happened to Trump Derangement Syndrome? | Letters
Biden warns that election deniers will lead the US down a ‘path to chaos’ | Nov. 3. Whatever happened to Trump Derangement Syndrome, a condition fabricated by Republicans in which the afflicted, out of hatred, criticize Donald Trump? Has the MAGA crowd grown tired of the phrase, or can it be that Trump’s endless contrivances are so overwhelming that even his most ardent supporters have accepted the fact that there never actually was a syndrome, only justifiable censure?
John Oliver ‘Glad’ To Spot The ‘Most Devastating Thing’ To Happen To Trump
The "Last Week Tonight" host finds a humiliating moment for the former president.
Republicans like Ben Sasse should support the Respect for Marriage Act | Column
The uproar surrounding U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s tenure as the next president of the University of Florida has not only put my alma mater in the national spotlight, but also created an opportunity for the Republican Party that I have belonged to all my life. At issue are Sasse’s past statements involving LGBTQ+ rights, specifically opposing same-sex marriage at the federal level. The situation has grown so heated that the University of Florida Faculty Senate approved a no-confidence resolution during the recent selection process. Yet, the Board of Trustees last week unanimously approved his appointment.
North Korea’s Simulated Attack Strikes Land Closer Than Ever
North Korea has stepped up its rhetoric surrounding recent military drills between South Korea and the United States, claiming its own missile launches were based on simulating attacks on air bases and aircraft as well as a major city in South Korea. Claiming the retaliation was an attempt to “smash the enemies’ persistent war hysteria,” North Korea said it was fighting against a “dangerous war drill,” according to KCNA. Last week, as South Korea and the U.S. continued their air drills, North Korea fired a record number of missiles, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that appears to have...
