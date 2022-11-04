The uproar surrounding U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s tenure as the next president of the University of Florida has not only put my alma mater in the national spotlight, but also created an opportunity for the Republican Party that I have belonged to all my life. At issue are Sasse’s past statements involving LGBTQ+ rights, specifically opposing same-sex marriage at the federal level. The situation has grown so heated that the University of Florida Faculty Senate approved a no-confidence resolution during the recent selection process. Yet, the Board of Trustees last week unanimously approved his appointment.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO