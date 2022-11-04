Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump reins in DeSantis attacks as potential 2024 opponent Cotton backs out of race
Donald Trump seems to have reined in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname for the Republican rising star angered the governor’s inner circle. Mr Trump mocked Mr DeSantis, widely considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania...
Sioux City Journal
Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
The Journal has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley every time he has run for Senate and, more than likely, we would have done so this year, too. But several factors trouble us. — For years, the senator has talked about lowering pharmaceutical prices, but has not accomplished much in that area. When the Democratically-controlled Senate recently gave him the opportunity to cap insulin prices, he didn’t accept it.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Appreciates Journal fact checking at Trump rally
Thank you for the article "Trump Fuels Talk of Presidential Run" in the Nov. 5 edition of the Sioux City Journal. When I saw the picture of Trump and read the headline, I thought, "Oh, shucks, here comes another pro-Trump article." But it wasn't. Writer Jared McNett gave us a "fair and balanced" summary of Trump's speech in Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
US employers keep hiring at solid pace, adding 261,000 jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring briskly in October, adding a substantial 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Friday’s government report showed that last month’s hiring remained near the robust pace it...
Sioux City Journal
How Democrats and Republicans Want to Change Social Security, Explained in Plain English
For most retirees, Social Security represents an indispensable financial lifeline that helps make ends meet. For a significant percentage of the current labor force, this statement will also hold true once they retire. But when examined as a whole, Social Security can be a complex, confusing, and potentially intimidating program...
Sioux City Journal
Biden 'optimistic' about Democrats' midterm chances
President Joe Biden says he's "optimistic" about his Democratic party's chances in the critical midterm elections next week, telling reporters, "We're going to win this time around." Biden made the comments as he departed San Diego, California for Chicago, in the midst of a three-state, four day campaign swing. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One, Biden said, "I feel really good about our chances." "I think we're going to keep the Senate and pick up a seat. I think we have a chance to win in the House," he said. "So I'm optimistic. I really am." All 50 states are hosting midterm elections next Tuesday that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals across the nation. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress facing one of the worst political environments in recent memory. Democrats hope that a backlash against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them. But as the party in power, they're struggling to overcome concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden's leadership.
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Trump comes to Sioux City, Iowa Election Security and Closing Arguments Before Tuesday
It’s our last podcast before Election Day on Tuesday. On this podcast, we’ll talk about former President Trump campaigning in Sioux City, Iowa’s top elections official on election security and integrity and closing arguments before Tuesday’s election. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis...
Comments / 0