President Joe Biden says he's "optimistic" about his Democratic party's chances in the critical midterm elections next week, telling reporters, "We're going to win this time around." Biden made the comments as he departed San Diego, California for Chicago, in the midst of a three-state, four day campaign swing. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One, Biden said, "I feel really good about our chances." "I think we're going to keep the Senate and pick up a seat. I think we have a chance to win in the House," he said. "So I'm optimistic. I really am." All 50 states are hosting midterm elections next Tuesday that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals across the nation. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress facing one of the worst political environments in recent memory. Democrats hope that a backlash against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them. But as the party in power, they're struggling to overcome concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden's leadership.

