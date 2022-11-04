Read full article on original website
Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister
A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
Officials: Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in gun attack
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A gunman opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine others were also wounded. The identity of the gunman,...
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Imran Khan shooting – live: Former Pakistan PM wounded in ‘assassination attempt’
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been wounded in an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at his protest march in eastern Punjab.The shooting took place near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, where the former prime minister was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad.Mr Khan is conducting the protest march from his political heartlands to the capital Islamabad, to challenge the current prime minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government and demand early elections.Members of Mr Khan’s party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the former prime minister has been wounded...
Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts
This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
White House claims US is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on protests
CNN — White House officials said that the United States is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on public demonstrations, after clashes broke out across Iran during demonstrations marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini. “We are concerned that Moscow may...
Putin escalates battle, sends diseased Russian prisoners to front lines
As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, Putin points to the US while Russia sends prisoners with diseases to the front line of war, according to Ukraine's military intelligence. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has the details.
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a retired project manager from Florida, was arrested for making 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son says.
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive
Vladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.It’s no mystery why Russia is short of missiles: last week Russia launched a massive salvo of missiles and drones against civilians across Ukraine. Some estimates claim Putin spent as much as $700 million on the strikes, which hit everything from city...
Iranian schoolgirl ‘beaten to death for refusing to sing’ pro-regime anthem
Fresh protests ignited around Iran by 16-year-old Asra Panahi’s death after schoolgirls assaulted in raid on high school in Ardabil
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
U.S. wants to find a country to lead Haiti military intervention by early November
The State Department is pushing back against the notion that a U.S. resolution proposing a rapid reaction force to Haiti is in peril and expects the dimensions of a force to be settled by early November.
The Most Lawless Nation in the World
Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Iranian enforces open fire on 'schoolgirls' as regime prepares for crackdown on Kurdish protesters: report
The Iranian regime is reportedly planning a crackdown on protesters in the city of Sanandaj, a center of unrest. The IRGC allegedly fired on "schoolgirls" protesting.
Cobra dies after being bitten by boy in India: ‘I bit it hard twice’
A cobra died after an eight-year-old bit the reptile to protect himself when the reptile wrapped itself around his hand, according to a report.The boy, identified by only his first name Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday in Jashpur district, in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, when a snake attacked him.The cobra bit the boy and wrapped itself around his hand, said a report by The New Indian Express newspaper.The boy said he bit the snake “hard twice” as he was in great pain.“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was...
