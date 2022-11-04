ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Junior League of Augusta presents 11th Annual Holiday Market

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior League of Augusta presents the 11th Annual Holiday Market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. The Junior League of Augusta started in 1925 and focuses on women and children with generational poverty and food insecurity. The event will be held from Friday through Sunday.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta's Alzheimer's Association hosts annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Saturday morning Augusta's Alzheimer's Association held its annual 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event at Evan's Towne Center Park. The goal is to raise money for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Those who participated in Saturday's event were walking for a few reasons. They walked because they...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

5th annual Battle of The Bands kicks off

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sounds of music filled the air today with the 5th annual Battle of The Bands. Sunday afternoon kicked off the event at Butler High School. At the event, there were several high schools present...including ARC High, Butler High, Cross Creek High, Glenn Hills High, Hephzibah High, Josey High, Laney High, Westside High, and Burke County High.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County Fair Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Merchants Association of Columbia County, and not WRDW/WAGT, is solely responsible for providing/awarding Columbia County Fair tickets. This local contest is presented in conjunction with Merchants Association of Columbia County, presented and administered by...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Check Your Lottery Tickets, $1 Million Winner in Evans

The Powerball Jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion over the weekend after no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball. Someone purchased a ticket at Publix in Evans that’s worth $1 million, so check your tickets! The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 69 and red Powerball 20.
EVANS, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta plant moves forward with expansion that could spark 600 jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A company with a plant in Augusta officially approved a new facility to make components for electric vehicle batteries. The announcement Thursday by Solvay Specialty Polymers comes after the company received a $178.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to JAT Auto Sales on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m. North Augusta Public Safety confirms one firefighter was transported...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
AUGUSTA, GA
Government Technology

Georgia Lands EV Plant After Awarding Company $178M Grant

(TNS) — A Belgian company is expanding its operations in Augusta by building a new electric vehicle battery component factory. Solvay Specialty Polymers announced Thursday it will build a plant next to its existing Augusta factory to manufacture EV-grade binders and separator coatings, Sen Raphael Warnock announced in a press release. The parts the factory will produce are critical components within the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.
AUGUSTA, GA

