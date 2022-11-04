Read full article on original website
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
Christmas Parades in the CSRA
Junior League of Augusta presents 11th Annual Holiday Market
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior League of Augusta presents the 11th Annual Holiday Market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. The Junior League of Augusta started in 1925 and focuses on women and children with generational poverty and food insecurity. The event will be held from Friday through Sunday.
Augusta's Alzheimer's Association hosts annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Saturday morning Augusta's Alzheimer's Association held its annual 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event at Evan's Towne Center Park. The goal is to raise money for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Those who participated in Saturday's event were walking for a few reasons. They walked because they...
5th annual Battle of The Bands kicks off
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sounds of music filled the air today with the 5th annual Battle of The Bands. Sunday afternoon kicked off the event at Butler High School. At the event, there were several high schools present...including ARC High, Butler High, Cross Creek High, Glenn Hills High, Hephzibah High, Josey High, Laney High, Westside High, and Burke County High.
MCG uses 17 million dollars in new grants to further osteoporosis, bone and muscle research
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – MCG has received nearly 17 million dollars in federal funding for two big initiatives in osteoporosis. Bones and muscles- we all have them. And, unfortunately, they deteriorate over time. Doctors and researchers at MCG are using grant money from the National Institutes of Health to better understand why and how to […]
Saluda County breaks ground on first county-funded fire station in Old Town community
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — On Friday afternoon, the Saluda County Fire Service not only was celebrating the groundbreaking of a new fire station but the culmination of a county partnership years in the making. According to Luke Downing, Fire Coordinator for the Saluda County Fire Service, the new...
Columbia County Fair Contest Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Merchants Association of Columbia County, and not WRDW/WAGT, is solely responsible for providing/awarding Columbia County Fair tickets. This local contest is presented in conjunction with Merchants Association of Columbia County, presented and administered by...
Ferris wheels, fun, and funnel cakes at Columbia County fall fair
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County fall fair is open through Nov. 13 for its 57th year. We were live from the fairgrounds in Grovetown. On opening night, they offered unlimited rides for $15. Anyone under 18 must have an adult with them after 7 p.m.
Cat rescued from tree in South Carolina after being stuck for 5 days
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — It's perhaps one of the most cliched scenarios that have ever been associated with the profession. But, yes, firefighters and other emergency responders really do sometimes rescue cats from trees. And while many may suggest that feline pets will often come down on their own...
Grant Me Hope | Aiden and Eiven enjoy games, sports and need a home
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own. News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system. Today we want to introduce you to...
Living with cognitive effects long after COVID-19 goes away
If you’re someone who has had COVID-19 in the past, and feel like the symptoms are lingering, you may be suffering from what researchers call “long COVID.”
Aiken County residents rally in the alley in support of Gov. McMaster
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - AS SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR HENRY MCMASTERS AND LIEuTENANT GOVERNOR PAMELA EVETTE MAKE THE LAST STOPS ON THEIR CAMPAIGN TRAIL BEFORE NOVEMBER 8. downtown aiken residents came together on FRIDAY to 'RALLY IN THE ALLEY' THIS EVENING. AIKEN C. OUNTY RESIDENTS WERE FULL OF ENERGY AND READY...
Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta reopens
The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta is now open again following an extensive renovation.
Check Your Lottery Tickets, $1 Million Winner in Evans
The Powerball Jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion over the weekend after no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball. Someone purchased a ticket at Publix in Evans that’s worth $1 million, so check your tickets! The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 69 and red Powerball 20.
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
Augusta plant moves forward with expansion that could spark 600 jobs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A company with a plant in Augusta officially approved a new facility to make components for electric vehicle batteries. The announcement Thursday by Solvay Specialty Polymers comes after the company received a $178.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain.
WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to JAT Auto Sales on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m. North Augusta Public Safety confirms one firefighter was transported...
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
Georgia Lands EV Plant After Awarding Company $178M Grant
(TNS) — A Belgian company is expanding its operations in Augusta by building a new electric vehicle battery component factory. Solvay Specialty Polymers announced Thursday it will build a plant next to its existing Augusta factory to manufacture EV-grade binders and separator coatings, Sen Raphael Warnock announced in a press release. The parts the factory will produce are critical components within the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.
