WHEAT RIDGE — Unified Bowling has grown by leaps and bounds this school year. A year ago only Chatfield and Littleton had teams competing in the second year of the Colorado High School Activities Association sanctioned sport. On Monday morning at Bowlero in Wheat Ridge there were nine Jeffco League teams — Arvada West, Bear Creek, Chatfield, Columbine, Jefferson, Lakewood, Littleton, Pomona and Wheat Ridge — competing at the Region 6 tournament.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO