Cypress, TX

fox26houston.com

Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Taco truck employee shot in S Braeswood

HOUSTON - A taco truck employee was hospitalized Thursday night after what appears to be a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. It all started after investigators with the Houston Police Department were called around 9:30 p.m. to a taco truck in the 8700 block of S Braeswood for a shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?

HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Approaching Front Could Bring Severe Weather to Houston Friday Night

HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern parts of Houston in a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk risk for severe storms for Friday evening, which include the majority of Montgomery County. Harris County is under a Category 2 out of 5 Slight…
HOUSTON, TX

