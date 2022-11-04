Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Boy Goes Viral After Super Cute Halloween Scare
"A clown was behind a bench and it popped up screaming and so I ran away."
fox26houston.com
Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HPD: Baby dead after mother's boyfriend accidentally runs over her in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A 1-year-old is dead after she was accidentally run over Saturday in the driveway of a northwest Houston home. This happened on Oak Shadows Drive near Bertellis Lane. Houston police said the mother's boyfriend was backing out of the driveway of the home when he accidentally ran...
KHOU
Houston 'Rex' goes viral after Halloween scare during trick-or-treating
HOUSTON, Texas — A little Houston boy has gone viral after he got more than he bargained for while trick-or-treating in Kingwood. Matthew Marinez, 6, was trick-or-treating at a home in Kingwood wearing his "Rex" costume when a trick made the treat worth running from. “A clown was behind...
fox26houston.com
Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Wear like a champ: Here’s where to go to grab your Astros swag made by locals
HOUSTON – As the Astros win their second World Series in history, there will be plenty of events happening around the city, which will require the perfect Astros gear to match. Houston has some of the hottest fan gear out right now, made by local businesses and t-shirt makers...
HPD: 2 women, 2 small children and a baby hit by car that flipped onto sidewalk after crash
HOUSTON — Two adults and three small children were taken to area hospitals Friday morning after they were hit by a car in southwest Houston. The victims were standing on the corner of Beechnut near La Roche Lane when an out-of-control car flipped onto the sidewalk and hit them.
Click2Houston.com
50 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ at Houston home, authorities say
HOUSTON – Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. Law enforcement officers and Houston SPCA went to the Harris County home Thursday to remove the dogs. Officials said the animals were emaciated and covered in feces and urine.
Click2Houston.com
Doorbell camera captures sweet surprise from trick-or-treater dressed as taco in NW Harris County
Doorbell surveillance video usually captures the bad and the unbelievable, but a Ring camera in Northwest Harris County captured a special surprise on Halloween night. “We weren’t able to be here so we just left the bucket outside with candy for the kids,” homeowner Billy Martinez said. He...
fox26houston.com
Taco truck employee shot in S Braeswood
HOUSTON - A taco truck employee was hospitalized Thursday night after what appears to be a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. It all started after investigators with the Houston Police Department were called around 9:30 p.m. to a taco truck in the 8700 block of S Braeswood for a shooting.
1-year-old dead after accidentally being run over in northwest Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, the mother's boyfriend is accused of accidentally running over the child. As of Saturday, no charges have been filed.
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m poor, but I’m a billionaire at heart,’ 37-year-old dealing with homelessness artist shares Jesus masterpiece off freeway
HOUSTON – There was a Jesus sighting along the northbound feeder lanes of U.S. 59 near Gessner Road Friday morning. The painting was challenging for any driver to miss. Even more difficult is the task of creating it. “I don’t think I will ever master it because we don’t...
Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, several school districts have announced they're closing to let students and staff to celebrate the title. The following school districts and schools have posted about being closed. The parade is scheduled for Monday through the streets...
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
fox26houston.com
City of Houston collecting discarded Halloween pumpkins
Don't throw away your Halloween pumpkins just yet. The City of Houston is collecting them to turn into compost.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston voters to decide on $47 million bond for BARC amidst ‘crisis’ at local animal shelters
The numbers of stray dogs and cats being euthanized have increased in recent months at animal shelters operated by the City of Houston and Harris County, which are coping with capacity issues related to staffing shortages and declines in pet adoptions. There have been increases in the numbers of stray...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
mocomotive.com
Approaching Front Could Bring Severe Weather to Houston Friday Night
HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern parts of Houston in a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk risk for severe storms for Friday evening, which include the majority of Montgomery County. Harris County is under a Category 2 out of 5 Slight…
