The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village host fundraising culinary event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join the Las Vegas community on a culinary tour to help raise funds for homeless students throughout the valley. The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village are coming together to host The Food Truck Wine Walk on Saturday, November 12 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
Magical Forest tickets offered at Opportunity Village hiring event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Opportunity Village kicked off its Career Connections hiring event on Saturday. The nonprofit is seeking 60 Direct Support Professionals to help provide hands-on care for those with disabilities. Professionals still have the opportunity to participate and join the nonprofit's mission. The first 25 people to...
Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year. This year's edition featured more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks. There were a variety of menus ranging from traditional to multicultural fusion. "I really wanted to be a part of the community....
LINQ Promenade to host tree lighting ceremony with 'Potted Potter' cast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LINQ Promenade will ring in the holiday season with a special Christmas tree lighting ceremony later this month. A spokesperson says the festivities will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 6 p.m. The cast of "Potted Potter," the Harry Potter-themed parody musical...
Santa's Wonderland returns at Bass Pro Shops
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday season is right around the corner and Santa's Wonderland is ready to make its grand return. Bass Pro Shops is kicking off the holiday celebrations on Saturday, November 5 - Saturday, December 24. The winter wonderland debuts with a free outdoor tailgate event...
Third annual Paws in the Park returns to North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas hosted its third annual Paws in the Park event at the Aliante Discovery Park. There were booths, food trucks, doggie treats, agility courses, and giveaways. There was even a dog costume contest along with the dog and "Hooman" twinning...
Are you ready to ski? Mammoth Mountain is open for the season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you want to get a big jump on skiing or snowboarding, Mammoth Mountain has decided to open early. That's because a recent storm gave them a foot of fresh snow. Mammoth Mountain has four lifts and five runs in operation, with more on the...
Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall honors 29 new names
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans joined the City of Henderson in recognizing military service members ahead of Veteran's Day. The City of Henderson hosted its annual Veteran's Day Ceremony at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Saturday. Veterans and family members united to recognize 29 new names added...
Exhibit celebrates 100th anniversary of King Tut’s tomb discovery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Guests gathered at the Luxor Hotel on Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of King Tut’s tomb discovery. The new exhibit, Discovering King Tut's Tomb, featured a variety of specials and deals for guests who joined the historical celebration. The first 100 guests of...
Henderson police seeking donations as part of 'Warmth for the Winter' drive
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking to collect winter items to donate to community members in need during their annual fundraiser. The 'Warmth for the Winter' drive is taking place now through Sunday, November 20, where the department will be collecting new or "gently" used outerwear such as coats, blankets, beanies, gloves, and more.
Lululemon hosts grand opening weekend in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lululemon celebrated its grand opening of a new location in the valley. After popular demand, Lululemon has opened a permanent location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Lululemon ambassadors kicked off the grand opening weekend on Friday with surprise activations for customers.
New video surfaced of Alvin Kamara punching man in Las Vegas hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new video has surfaced showing the fight involving Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Darnell Greene. Greene has filed a $10 million lawsuit. He claims Kamara shoved him into a wall and punched him several times at a Las Vegas hotel in February. The...
De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
Hemamali Perara is News 3's November Teacher of the Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When News 3 shows us for class, expect the unexpected. Our latest stop is Sierra Vista High School. HEMAMALI PERARA is our News 3 Teacher of the Month!. "I'm getting goosebumps," said Perara, as we made the big announcement. Student after student shared how she...
John Katsilometes talks Taylor Swift in Las Vegas, new Spiegelworld show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From Taylor Swift to Elton John, Las Vegas is the place to be for entertainment. Review-Journal columnist and man-about-town John Katsilometes joined us to share all the details.
Las Vegas police recruiting for open positions during upcoming first responder career expo
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Residents looking for a career as first responders now have the chance to learn more during an in-person career fair. The event will take place Saturday, November 5th, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at LVMPD Headquarters, located at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd in Las Vegas.
Aviation Nation back in Las Vegas after 3-year hiatus
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you are on the east side of the valley you may want to pick up some earplugs. Aviation Nation came roaring back after a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic on Friday. The air show features aerial performances, static displays, and exhibits featuring the...
