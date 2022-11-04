Read full article on original website
Controversial Call Robs UNI of Upset Attempt vs. No. 1 Team
With a chance to defeat the No. 1 team in the country in South Dakota State (9-1), Northern Iowa (5-5) dropped a last-second defeat at the hands of the Jackrabbits, 31-28. It started in favor of SDSU, too. Running back Isaiah Davis accounted for 37 of the Jacks' 65 first-drive yards before Hunter Dustman booted a 28-yard kick to take the first lead of the game for, 3-0 with 6:27 left in the first quarter.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy rain, falling temperatures through Friday across eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A strong cold front will bring torrential rain and colder air as it sweeps across Iowa on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will move through eastern Iowa in waves, amounting to 1-3" of accumulation. Additionally, temperatures will be falling through the day and winds will pick up out of the north.
Pen City Current
HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy rain, large hail moves through eastern Iowa Friday
An unseasonably wet storm system moved into eastern Iowa Friday bringing heavy rainfall and reports of hail. Large hail, reported to be near quarter sized, was reported in Linn County. Several viewers sent videos and pictures. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued shortly after noon Friday for Linn and Johnson Counties.
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
kiwaradio.com
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
cbs2iowa.com
Mount Mercy student recovering at home now after shooting near campus
Cedar Rapids — Here's an Iowa's News Now Update on breaking news we first brought you to live on our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts Thursday. We're now learning the Mount Mercy University student, who was shot while out for a run near campus Thursday, has been released from the hospital and he's recovering at home.
cbs2iowa.com
Single vehicle crash in Marshalltown leaves four dead
Marshalltown — Four people are dead after a crash in Marshalltown late Friday night. On November 4 around 11p.m. the vehicle was traveling south on S 6th St. near Edgeland Dr. The vehicle lost control, crashing into a utility pole. All four occupants died as a result of their...
Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified, candlelight vigil to be held
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil will be held for […]
cbs2iowa.com
Annual Book Sale moves to downtown Cedar Rapids Library
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, The Friends of Cedar Rapids Public Library held their Annual Book Sale at the downtown Library. The community was invited to stock up on fall readings from this sale, featuring gently used books and collectibles. We are intentional in hosting our big sale in...
bleedingheartland.com
Pat Grassley is feeling the heat on carbon pipelines
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board this week to object to a waiver request from one of the companies seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. The unusual move reflects strong opposition to the projects in rural Iowa. The top Iowa House Republican...
Ashton Kutcher Does Iowa Proud With A Fantastic Beer Chug [WATCH]
If you could pick just a few things Iowans know a LOT about, you could chose; kindness, corn, pigs, cows, the Hawkeyes, Ashton Kutcher, and beer. One of Iowa's favorite celebrities did our state proud while appearing on the Today Show. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, made an appearance on...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
cbs2iowa.com
New Marion Heritage Center exhibits celebrate the military and veterans
Sunday afternoon, The Marion Heritage Center opened several new exhibitions ahead of the 75th Anniversary of Veterans Day. The Opening Ceremony kicked off at the center, featuring:. A presentation of colors. Bell-Ringing Ceremony. Keynote Address delivered by historian, David V. Wendell. The new exhibits pay tribute to both military servicemen...
cbs2iowa.com
Go Red for Women: Surprise performance steals some hearts during Cedar Rapids luncheon
The Go Red For Women Luncheon took place in downtown Cedar Rapids Friday, featuring a surprise performance to wrap things up. Iowa's News Now WeatherFirst Meteorologist Rebecca Kopelman emceed the event at the Doubletree by Hilton Conference Center. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women, responsible for...
cbs2iowa.com
Dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pig removed from Cedar Falls home for neglect
Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits and one guinea pig are now in the care of the Cedar Bend Humane Society and veterinary staff after they were removed from a Cedar Falls home for neglect. On November 2, 2022, Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search...
Wind turbine blade manufacturer returning to Iowa thanks to Inflation Reduction Act funding
NEWTON, Iowa (WHO) — Nearly one year after shutting its doors in the city of Newton and laying off 700 workers, TPI announced on Thursday they are coming back to Jasper County – next year. TPI had manufactured wind turbine blades from 2008 until December 31st, 2021. The company had filled a hole left in […]
