Reinbeck, IA

KOEL 950 AM

Controversial Call Robs UNI of Upset Attempt vs. No. 1 Team

With a chance to defeat the No. 1 team in the country in South Dakota State (9-1), Northern Iowa (5-5) dropped a last-second defeat at the hands of the Jackrabbits, 31-28. It started in favor of SDSU, too. Running back Isaiah Davis accounted for 37 of the Jacks' 65 first-drive yards before Hunter Dustman booted a 28-yard kick to take the first lead of the game for, 3-0 with 6:27 left in the first quarter.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain, falling temperatures through Friday across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A strong cold front will bring torrential rain and colder air as it sweeps across Iowa on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will move through eastern Iowa in waves, amounting to 1-3" of accumulation. Additionally, temperatures will be falling through the day and winds will pick up out of the north.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain, large hail moves through eastern Iowa Friday

An unseasonably wet storm system moved into eastern Iowa Friday bringing heavy rainfall and reports of hail. Large hail, reported to be near quarter sized, was reported in Linn County. Several viewers sent videos and pictures. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued shortly after noon Friday for Linn and Johnson Counties.
LINN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe

Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mount Mercy student recovering at home now after shooting near campus

Cedar Rapids — Here's an Iowa's News Now Update on breaking news we first brought you to live on our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts Thursday. We're now learning the Mount Mercy University student, who was shot while out for a run near campus Thursday, has been released from the hospital and he's recovering at home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Single vehicle crash in Marshalltown leaves four dead

Marshalltown — Four people are dead after a crash in Marshalltown late Friday night. On November 4 around 11p.m. the vehicle was traveling south on S 6th St. near Edgeland Dr. The vehicle lost control, crashing into a utility pole. All four occupants died as a result of their...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Annual Book Sale moves to downtown Cedar Rapids Library

Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, The Friends of Cedar Rapids Public Library held their Annual Book Sale at the downtown Library. The community was invited to stock up on fall readings from this sale, featuring gently used books and collectibles. We are intentional in hosting our big sale in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Pat Grassley is feeling the heat on carbon pipelines

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board this week to object to a waiver request from one of the companies seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. The unusual move reflects strong opposition to the projects in rural Iowa. The top Iowa House Republican...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation

A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New Marion Heritage Center exhibits celebrate the military and veterans

Sunday afternoon, The Marion Heritage Center opened several new exhibitions ahead of the 75th Anniversary of Veterans Day. The Opening Ceremony kicked off at the center, featuring:. A presentation of colors. Bell-Ringing Ceremony. Keynote Address delivered by historian, David V. Wendell. The new exhibits pay tribute to both military servicemen...
MARION, IA

