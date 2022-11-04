ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank

Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend

It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro

OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center

Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville business burglarized yet again, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Only four months after being burglarized, the Computers Plus in Evansville has fallen victim to theft yet again. This time, however, police believe they’ve caught their suspect. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the business early Sunday morning for a commercial burglary alarm. An affidavit states that an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday

There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
BREMEN, KY
visitowensboro.com

Celebrate the Holidays at ‘Christmas at the Inn’

It’s the time of year to start celebrating all things Christmas, and downtown Owensboro has a series of holiday-themed events with all the bells and whistles coming to you in December!. Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will kick off “Christmas at the Inn” for the...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrives at Civic Center

The City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrived on Friday morning. The 22-foot-tall 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce was put in place at the Civic Center early Friday morning ahead of the annual tree-lighting ceremony, which is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend that event,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 person killed in crash on US 50

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Thursday that they say turned deadly. According to a press release, that crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Officials with the sheriff’s office say a...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

