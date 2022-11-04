It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.

SANTA CLAUS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO