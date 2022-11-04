Read full article on original website
Related
Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
14news.com
Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend...
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro
OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
wevv.com
Warrick Humane Society to offer Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus
The Warrick Humane Society will soon offer pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus for pets, kids, and families. The event will take place on November 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on November 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Humane Society. All proceeds will go...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center
Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
Evansville business burglarized yet again, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Only four months after being burglarized, the Computers Plus in Evansville has fallen victim to theft yet again. This time, however, police believe they’ve caught their suspect. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the business early Sunday morning for a commercial burglary alarm. An affidavit states that an […]
14news.com
UPDATE: Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies St. Joseph Ave. and Allen Lane crash victim
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound Saint Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane left one person dead on Thursday afternoon, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. According to VCSO officials, the two-vehicle accident led to two people being taken to the hospital. Deputies say that a...
whopam.com
Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday
There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
visitowensboro.com
Celebrate the Holidays at ‘Christmas at the Inn’
It’s the time of year to start celebrating all things Christmas, and downtown Owensboro has a series of holiday-themed events with all the bells and whistles coming to you in December!. Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will kick off “Christmas at the Inn” for the...
wevv.com
Daviess County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for cats to help with overflow of intakes
Animal control officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, are doing what they can to help with the large number of cats currently in their care. We're told the Daviess County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees for young adult and adult cats through Nov. 15 to help with an overflow of intakes.
wevv.com
City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrives at Civic Center
The City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrived on Friday morning. The 22-foot-tall 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce was put in place at the Civic Center early Friday morning ahead of the annual tree-lighting ceremony, which is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend that event,...
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
Student who helped plane crash victims shares experience
(WEHT) - Mason Harth is a senior at New Tech Institute in Evansville. On Sunday, while he was playing a round at Helfrich Golf Course with two of his friends, a plane made an emergency landing on the course, and Harth and his friends ran to assist the people on board.
wrul.com
Trial Date Set For Altamont Man Accused Of Shooting White County Woman
A trial date has been set for an Altamont man accused of attempted murder in Edwards County. Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is slated to stand trial December 6 for a shooting last August that left a White County woman seriously injured. Curtiss has been formally charged with attempted...
14news.com
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 person killed in crash on US 50
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Thursday that they say turned deadly. According to a press release, that crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Officials with the sheriff’s office say a...
Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
Man who died in St. Joseph Ave. and Allens Ln. crash identified
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched on Thursday at 2:35 p.m. to the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane for a deadly car accident.
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher suspended without pay following aggravated battery charges involving students
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher facing aggravated battery charges has been suspended without pay. In August, Kyle Shipman, 30, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery. News 10 learned Shipman was suspended without pay. This happened during a November 3 school board meeting. The following...
Comments / 0