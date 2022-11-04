Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
Boxing Insider
Anthony Joshua: “Boxing Has Become A Bit Complicated For Me”
“I don’t know,” former heavyweight multi-titlist Anthony Joshua recently said to DAZN regarding when he’d be back in action. “I was supposed to be in the ring this year, I’m going to be in the ring next year.” Joshua made it a point to avoid specifics. “I’ll be in the ring when I’m in the ring,” he said. “I don’t want to make statements today and then I’ll get held to the cross. Do you know what I mean? When I’m ready, I’ll be back in the ring.” Joshua made it clear that there are numerous matters in his life that are impacting him both in and out of the ring.
Boxing Insider
Abel Sanchez: “Canelo’s Just Too Small” For Bivol
Speaking to FightHype at the WBC convention in Acapulco, famed trainer Abel Sanchez had a considerable bit of news to give. “I’m retired,” he said. ” Sold my gym and I’m completely out of it.” Yet the man who led Gennady Golovkin to become one of the most domineering forces in boxing isn’t out of the game entirely. “I want to stay in involved in this part of it,” Sanchez said, essentially stating he wants to remain in the fight game without training fighters. Sanchez was asked if he would become a commentator. “Maybe so,” he said. “I want to spend some time in my family fight now.”
Boxing Insider
WBC Orders Spence To Face Thurman
The World Boxing Council announced at its convention in Acapulco Wednesday that Errol Spence, who holds the Council’s welterweight title, is to face veteran welterweight – and former world title holder – Keith Thurman, with Spence’s WBC title belt being at stake. This is an interesting battle to say the least, though Thurman is now essentially a part time fighter. While fans had hoped that Spence, who also holds the WBA and IBF welterweight straps would battle WBO titlist Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship, that fight fell through and Thurman has a name and record that fans know.
worldboxingnews.net
Aidos Yerbossynuly in a coma as boxing goes from bad to worse
Aidos Yerbossynuly lays in a coma that many could have prevented if those around the ring stepped in early to save the fighter from David Morrell Jr. The previously undefeated Kazakhstan challenger got defeated by the mid-rounds and could have been allowed to fight another day if his corner had acted.
MMAmania.com
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
Everything Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman said after being named to USMNT World Cup roster
The U.S. men's national soccer team roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set and two Nashville SC players are on it. Nashville right back Shaq Moore and center back Walker Zimmerman were part of the 26-man roster that U.S. Soccer revealed Wednesday at a live roster reveal party at Brooklyn Steel...
Comments / 0