Boxing Insider

Anthony Joshua: “Boxing Has Become A Bit Complicated For Me”

“I don’t know,” former heavyweight multi-titlist Anthony Joshua recently said to DAZN regarding when he’d be back in action. “I was supposed to be in the ring this year, I’m going to be in the ring next year.” Joshua made it a point to avoid specifics. “I’ll be in the ring when I’m in the ring,” he said. “I don’t want to make statements today and then I’ll get held to the cross. Do you know what I mean? When I’m ready, I’ll be back in the ring.” Joshua made it clear that there are numerous matters in his life that are impacting him both in and out of the ring.
Boxing Insider

Abel Sanchez: “Canelo’s Just Too Small” For Bivol

Speaking to FightHype at the WBC convention in Acapulco, famed trainer Abel Sanchez had a considerable bit of news to give. “I’m retired,” he said. ” Sold my gym and I’m completely out of it.” Yet the man who led Gennady Golovkin to become one of the most domineering forces in boxing isn’t out of the game entirely. “I want to stay in involved in this part of it,” Sanchez said, essentially stating he wants to remain in the fight game without training fighters. Sanchez was asked if he would become a commentator. “Maybe so,” he said. “I want to spend some time in my family fight now.”
Boxing Insider

WBC Orders Spence To Face Thurman

The World Boxing Council announced at its convention in Acapulco Wednesday that Errol Spence, who holds the Council’s welterweight title, is to face veteran welterweight – and former world title holder – Keith Thurman, with Spence’s WBC title belt being at stake. This is an interesting battle to say the least, though Thurman is now essentially a part time fighter. While fans had hoped that Spence, who also holds the WBA and IBF welterweight straps would battle WBO titlist Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship, that fight fell through and Thurman has a name and record that fans know.
worldboxingnews.net

Aidos Yerbossynuly in a coma as boxing goes from bad to worse

Aidos Yerbossynuly lays in a coma that many could have prevented if those around the ring stepped in early to save the fighter from David Morrell Jr. The previously undefeated Kazakhstan challenger got defeated by the mid-rounds and could have been allowed to fight another day if his corner had acted.
MMAmania.com

WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?

Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.

