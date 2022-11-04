Denton County Football Roundup: Lake Dallas uses big 2nd half to clinch playoff berth; Flower Mound overcomes huge deficit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Lady Jags' season ends in area round: Top-ranked Highland Park uses fast start to eliminate Flower Mound
ARLINGTON – Flower Mound head volleyball coach Jamie Siegel has raved about the growth of her Lady Jaguars. But that growth was tested Friday against Class 6A’s No. 1-ranked team, Highland Park. The Lady Jaguars, who only have three players with previous varsity experience on this year’s roster,...
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney North clinches playoff berth; McKinney, Boyd drop regular-season finales
The McKinney North football team sewed up a playoff berth after topping North Mesquite, while McKinney and McKinney Boyd suffered losses in their respective regular-season finales on Thursday. Check out some of the top photos from Week 11 in McKinney ISD football.
starlocalmedia.com
Heikkinen closes out final XC season with Plano West at state meet
Plano West senior Hogan Heikkinen got a taste of what it meant to compete at the Class 6A state meet last season, helping the Wolves to a seventh-place finish. Heikkinen qualified for state once again this year, thanks to running a 16:06.2 to finish 18th overall at the Region I-6A meet on Oct. 24.
starlocalmedia.com
Parish runs wild on Prestonwood with big 2nd half
The Prestonwood Christian football faithful have been treated to many an impressive rushing performance this season, courtesy of the superlative work out of the backfield by senior AJ Sibley. And while Sibley turned in another big game on Friday, eclipsing 200 rushing yards for the fifth time this season, the...
starlocalmedia.com
Three-peat!!: Flower Mound girls win third straight state title; Coppell boys make history
As Flower Mound juniors and sisters, Nicole and Samantha Humphries, approached the finish line in Friday’s Class 6A state cross country championships, they saw they were running side-by-side. Samantha had an idea.
starlocalmedia.com
Taking care of business: Lions sweep Woodrow Wilson in area finals
After last year’s historical run to its first-ever regional tournament, Reedy has been wanting to get back. But the Lions understand they can ill afford to look too far ahead, as every one of their opponents wants the same thing.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Emerson secures second seed in playoffs after win over Independence
In their first year in varsity competition, the Frisco Emerson football Mavericks are headed to the playoffs as the second seed in District 3-5A Division II after a 42-28 win over Frisco Independence Thursday night at the Ford Center. The win ends the Mavericks regular season with a 5-1 district...
starlocalmedia.com
Check out the top photos from a back-and-forth battle between Flower Mound and Plano West
The Flower Mound football team closed out its 2022 season on a winning note on Thursday, pulling away from Plano West for a 38-28 victory. Here are some of the top photos from the District 6-6A showdown.
starlocalmedia.com
Back-to-Back!: Celina girls brave the elements, repeat as 4A state XC champions
All the Celina girls cross country team could do was be patient. The Lady Bobcats were satisfied with their race Friday morning at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock, the same site where they won last year's Class 4A state championship.
starlocalmedia.com
Instant Classic: Photos from a Thursday night thriller between Lovejoy and Melissa
The Lovejoy football team's bid for a District 7-5A Division II championship was upended in the final minute as Melissa rallied for a 36-35 win. Check out the action from Leopard Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Erwin Park in McKinney to close for prescribed burn Nov. 8
The city of McKinney has postponed a prescribed burn at Erwin Park that was scheduled for Nov. 8. The city stated Friday evening that the postponement was due to weather.
starlocalmedia.com
Artistic opportunities, festive events scheduled in Coppell for the week of Nov. 6
Coppell has a variety of events focused on the arts and the fall season the week of Nov. 6. Take a look at the top five activities to do this week in Coppell.
starlocalmedia.com
Fall activities, holiday events lined up in the Leader communities for the week of Nov. 6
Carrollton and Lewisville have a variety of activities and events to participate in the week of Nov. 6, offering festive opportunities for the community to engage in. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Leader communities this week. Veterans Day celebration.
starlocalmedia.com
Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano
Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
starlocalmedia.com
Violist, teacher, life guard: meet Plano resident Clair Heredia
Clair Heredia is a lifeguard for Plano Parks and Recreation. She was born and raised and Plano and graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2016. Let's learn more about her in our community spotlight:. How did you become a life guard?
starlocalmedia.com
Plano updates its infrastructure; town hall slated for Nov. 10
Plano is currently revitalizing its roads. Major arterials including west Plano Parkway, Coit Road and Legacy Drive are currently wrapping up overlay construction and are expected to open in about a month.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Mesquite ISD service center named in James Huckaby's honor
Friends, families and colleagues of James Huckaby gathered for a dedication ceremony as the Mesquite ISD service center was named in his honor. Huckaby served the district for over 30 years and has been credited with establishing the district’s risk management department.
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader News Roundup: Carrollton fire rescue entrance exam, Lewisville PD receives high marks in public survey
The community has the opportunity to become a part of the award-winning Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) team. Registration is now open for the next scheduled City of Carrollton firefighter entrance exam on Saturday, Nov. 12. Once applicants register online, a link with additional hiring process instructions will be emailed to them. Registration is open through Friday, Nov. 11. The Department provides extensive training, state-of-the-art equipment designed to protect and serve the community, and generous compensation starting at $71,090. To register, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/fire and click on Join CFR.
starlocalmedia.com
Carnivals, Veterans Day walk scheduled for the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6
The Colony and Little Elm have a wide range of events to bring in the fall season including carnivals, pumpkin workshops, theatre performances, and more. Take a look at the top five events happening in the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6. American Heroes event.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano News Roundup: Plano police arrest suspect in burglary
On Oct. 28, detectives with the Plano Police Burglary Unit arrested Charles Ray Gordon, a 42-year-old from Fort Worth, for an outstanding arrest warrant for a burglary committed in the 1800 block of East Spring Creek Pkwy. Gordon was actively looking for an apartment to burglarize at the time of...
Comments / 0