Denton County Football Roundup: Lake Dallas uses big 2nd half to clinch playoff berth; Flower Mound overcomes huge deficit

The community has the opportunity to become a part of the award-winning Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) team. Registration is now open for the next scheduled City of Carrollton firefighter entrance exam on Saturday, Nov. 12. Once applicants register online, a link with additional hiring process instructions will be emailed to them. Registration is open through Friday, Nov. 11. The Department provides extensive training, state-of-the-art equipment designed to protect and serve the community, and generous compensation starting at $71,090. To register, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/fire and click on Join CFR.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO