Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Emerald Ridge earns first WIAA football berth: 'It's been a lot of low moments to get here'
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Low moments? Plenty. Highest of the high moment Saturday? Well worth it. Since opening in 2000, Emerald Ridge had gotten close a few times, but always saw its football season end in the district round of the Class 4A playoffs. But on Saturday, the sixth-ranked Jaguars took it a ...
Stanwood's massive-chip-on-shoulder mission prevails in holding off Lakes in winner-to-state game
STANWOOD, Wash. - Given a mid-range double-digit seed for the Class 3A round-of-32 playoffs, the entire Stanwood football team felt it had been disrespected for what it had accomplished during the regular season. The Spartans thought they were better than that. And they used that motivation to ...
mltnews.com
High school sports roundup for Nov. 3, 2022
Natalie Cardin scored the game’s lone goal in the 74th minute and goalkeeper Sierra Sonko posted the shutout as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1991. Click here for the game story. Volleyball. Oak Harbor defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0 Edmonds-Woodway’s season came...
3 Washington high school football playoff games you should not have missed in Week 10
Wayne Maxwell knows it hasn't been the smoothest of rides for his Woodinville Falcons this fall. They've struggled to score, which was a big reason why they endured a four-game losing streak during the regular season, finishing as the No. 5 seed out of the 4A KingCo Conference. But little of that ...
anacortestoday.com
Logs through Pass: 50 years ago
I was excited this week to receive two images taken about 50 years ago by brother Nick Steen. The first was this photo of a classic tugboat towing a log boom east under Deception Pass Bridge. Will share the other image, also of the maritime variety, later this week. Thanks, Nick! (Now a resident of Atlanta)
Huskies Rejoin AP Rankings Following 3-Week Absence
The UW re-enters the poll at No. 24 after beating Oregon State.
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
Pickleball center opens, BBQ restaurant shuts down and cookies come to town
It is the largest pickleball center in Washington state, according to the businesses website
q13fox.com
Lake Stevens sounded like "war zone" with trees coming down in Friday night storm, residents say
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Massive trees came down Friday and Saturday as a storm swept through the Lake Stevens area, with neighbors saying it sounded like a "war zone". "It was crazy last night," said Mick Holgren. His car was damaged by a tree in his driveway in Lake Stevens....
mltnews.com
Nancy Wendlandt: Retired educational assistant enjoyed family, friends, church and staying active
Nancy was born to Charles and Gertrude Ash in Mt. Vernon, WA on July 8, 1931. Her early years were spent in Skagit and Whatcom counties and following her father’s death moved to Seattle during high school. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948. Nancy married Dean Greenstreet...
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
mltnews.com
YMCA of Snohomish County launches Lifeguard Academy for teens
YMCA of Snohomish County is launching its first-ever Lifeguard Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5. This program, designed for teens ages 15-plus, teaches lifeguard skills, as well as necessary leadership and communication skills to help them succeed both personally and professionally. “Lifeguard Academy offers participants much more than your basic lifeguard...
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
whatcomtalk.com
The Rise and Fall of Pacific American Fisheries: Fairhaven’s Historic Salmon Cannery
Before becoming part of Bellingham, Fairhaven grew up along railway lines. The town boomed with the region’s industries — fishing, lumber, and mining — into the 1870s, seeking the Northern Pacific Railway terminus. After the railway instead went to Tacoma, in 1873, multiple economic panics drove Fairhaven into a depression by the 1890s. However, Fairhaven soon found economic revitalization in what would become the largest salmon cannery in the world: Pacific American Fisheries.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 2, 2022
LYNDEN — The City of Lynden’s Public Works department has announced construction activity from Oct. 26-Nov. 11 on South 6th Street from Judson Alley to Riverview Road.
Chronicle
Four Hospitalized After Head-on Crash on U.S. 12 Near Randle; Charges Expected
A 62-year-old Edgewood man could face vehicular assault charges after causing a head-on crash that injured himself and three others on U.S. Highway 12 east of Randle on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Gregory J. Harrington was traveling east in a 2021 Ford F-150 near mile marker 174...
knkx.org
Capitol Lake will revert to an estuary, but it will take a decade
The City of Olympia, and now the state, have officially recommended that Capitol Lake revert to an estuary. The state says a return to tidal mudflats is the only way to meet state water quality standards. The recommendation to take down the dam and let the tides return is in...
