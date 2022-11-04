ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Quick look at races: Four seats up for grabs on El Paso City Council this cycle

By Dave Burge
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Four seats are up for grabs on the El Paso City Council with just two incumbent running.

Early voting in El Paso wraps up Friday, Nov. 4 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Here is a quick rundown.

District 1

Six candidates are actively vying to succeed incumbent Peter Svarzbein representing District 1, which consists of West El Paso and the Upper Valley.

The candidates are: Dave Jones; attorney Brian Kennedy; tech project manager Analisa Cordova Silverstein; business owner and former government employee Deliris “DMB” Montanez Berrios; attorney Lauren Ferris; and project manager and Army veteran Erin Tague.

Freddy Klayel Avalos suspended his campaign, but his name will name will still appear on the ballot.

District 5

Incumbent Isabel Salcido is facing two challengers in District 5. District 5 consists of the area east of Loop 375 including the El Dorado and Pebble Hills high school areas.

Salcido will face bank teller Richard Genera and retired federal law enforcement officer Felix J. Munoz.

District 6

Incumbent Claudia Lizette Rodriguez is facing three challengers in District 6.

They are consultant and state Rep. Art Fierro, marketing coordinator Cristian Botello and Benjamin Leyva.

District 6 consists of the area just west of Loop 375 from Montana Avenue to Interstate 10.

District 8

Four candidates are vying to succeed incumbent Cissy Lizarraga, who is not running for re-election.

Candidates are Chris Canales, who has served as Lizarraga’s chief of staff and is a professional soccer referee; Bettina Olivares, who is the legislative aide/chief of staff for City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez; and blogger Rich Wright. Cruz Morales Jr., Gulf War veteran and head of the El Barrio Sports Club, is a write-in candidate.

District 8 represents South El Paso, Downtown and the areas around UTEP.

