Anti-Defamation League is rejecting Kyrie Irving's $500k donation

By Alex Reed
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has been suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for at least five games for his lack of condemnation for antisemitism amongst other things. The last straw before team intervention was when Irving was recently asked about if he condemned antisemitism and Irving failed yet again to denounce it.

The whole situation is exacerbated by Irving’s lack of responsibility for his actions. Unsurprising given his history of not complying with rules and social code. Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Irving and how he has handled the situation.

He commends the Nets via Twitter for taking action against Irving stating, ” (He) failed at almost every step along the way to do the right thing, apologize and condemn antisemitism”. He continues, “He has failed at almost every step along the way. This suspension is well deserved”.

Irving also reportedly made a feeble attempt to try and throw money at the situation offering to pay $500,000 to the ADL. The situation is not good for anyone and Irving’s lack of responsibility is probably the most shocking thing about it all. For a player of his level to be so ignorant of the rules of society is disappointing. Hopefully, for the Nets sake, it all gets straightened out and he makes changes to his behavior.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

