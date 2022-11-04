Plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats have been dealt a blow after the country’s prime minister warned Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal. In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”.Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”. Ms Braverman, who was reappointed last week just days after she resigned over a security breach, singled out Albanians as part of what she described as...

3 DAYS AGO