ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UK minister under fire for calling migrants an ‘invasion’

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion,” days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs. Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for...
The Independent

Blow to hopes of a deal with Albania as its PM warns Braverman to treat his country with respect OLD

Plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats have been dealt a blow after the country’s prime minister warned Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal. In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”.Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”. Ms Braverman, who was reappointed last week just days after she resigned over a security breach, singled out Albanians as part of what she described as...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
BBC

Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger

About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
watchers.news

Massive protests in Paris, France

Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
ScienceAlert

Oldest Human DNA in UK Reveals Ancient Peoples Emerging From The Ice Age

Around 27,000 years ago, an immense sheet of ice coated two-thirds of the British Isles, making the region less than hospitable for human habitation. That all changed as the warming climate transformed the landscape, inviting communities to find a new home on its fertile soils. Archeologists are piecing together the stories of those early migrants, finding the region became a veritable melting pot of culture. The oldest human genomes from remains uncovered in either Britain or Ireland point to at least two different origin stories, each threading their way back to the European mainland and beyond. One fossilized individual from Gough's Cave in...
NBC News

Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

NGO-operated rescue ships have saved thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in recent days as Italy's new right-wing government looks set to clash with migrant rescue charities. According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, the actions of the rescue ships are “not in line” with Italian or European rules on immigration and has threatened to prevent the vessels from entering Italian waters.Oct. 27, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy