mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
UK minister under fire for calling migrants an ‘invasion’
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion,” days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs. Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for...
Albanian boat migrants are fast-tracked home in days as officials confirm 11 were flown back in pilot scheme
Albanian small boat migrants have been fast-tracked out of Britain just days after crossing the Channel. The Home Office confirmed 11 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane last week as part of a pilot scheme. When the migrants arrived from northern France earlier this month they were taken...
Albania tells Britain: do not blame us for your immigration problems
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Albania's prime minister accused Britain on Wednesday of using his country's citizens as scapegoats for its failed immigration policies after derogatory comments by British ministers about a rise in the number of Albanian asylum-seekers.
Blow to hopes of a deal with Albania as its PM warns Braverman to treat his country with respect OLD
Plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats have been dealt a blow after the country’s prime minister warned Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal. In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”.Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”. Ms Braverman, who was reappointed last week just days after she resigned over a security breach, singled out Albanians as part of what she described as...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
DNA testing reveals there were 2 types of humans at the end of the last ice age
Researchers have discovered through DNA testing that at the end of the last ice age, at least two genetically distinct groups of humans were living in the same areas of Britain.
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
watchers.news
Massive protests in Paris, France
Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Oldest Human DNA in UK Reveals Ancient Peoples Emerging From The Ice Age
Around 27,000 years ago, an immense sheet of ice coated two-thirds of the British Isles, making the region less than hospitable for human habitation. That all changed as the warming climate transformed the landscape, inviting communities to find a new home on its fertile soils. Archeologists are piecing together the stories of those early migrants, finding the region became a veritable melting pot of culture. The oldest human genomes from remains uncovered in either Britain or Ireland point to at least two different origin stories, each threading their way back to the European mainland and beyond. One fossilized individual from Gough's Cave in...
Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea
NGO-operated rescue ships have saved thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in recent days as Italy's new right-wing government looks set to clash with migrant rescue charities. According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, the actions of the rescue ships are “not in line” with Italian or European rules on immigration and has threatened to prevent the vessels from entering Italian waters.Oct. 27, 2022.
15ft from disaster: Russian jets 'recklessly' buzzed NATO aircraft, it emerges after Ben Wallace reveals Putin warplane fired a MISSILE near RAF patrol above the Black Sea
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has accused Russia of using its jets 'recklessly' after one of Putin's fighters went within 15 feet of a Nato aircraft. Mr Wallace also revealed that a fighter jet accidentally fired a missile 'in the vicinity' of an RAF patrol above the Black Sea. Speaking to...
