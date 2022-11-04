ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chase Elliott claims Ross Chastain’s “embarrassing” video game move questions the “integrity” of the sport

By Justin P Joy
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Kellie Ann
3d ago

Sit down Chase, there was nothing embarrassing about the move that Ross pulled off. You seem a little mad 😡 that Ross was the one who got the move right (smh).

J Hardy
3d ago

As some one who enjoys nascar I don't think it was embarrassing I think it was a brilliant move that was done a the perfect time to do anything to win that was not cheating.

Jonathan Gilliland
3d ago

I think we should get back to doing whatever it takes to win and stop trying to make the cars all equal the whole point of the sport was for them not to be equal to see who is the best to see who could build it better

