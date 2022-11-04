ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd Opens Its 6th Annual Kringle Market

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd is holding its sixth annual Kringle Market. The market features unique arts and crafts from 100 artist members for the holiday season. With Christmas just 51 days away, Crossing Arts Alliance gave its members the first peek and chance at shopping their Kringle Market on Friday. The market displays everything from pottery, woodworking, blown glass, soft sculptures, ornaments, journals, and a very wide selection of artwork.
BRAINERD, MN
Bring Me The News

Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash

Residents in Aitkin County are raising support for a small town police officer injured in a crash in the Twin Cities last month. According to the Hill City Police Department, Officer Erik Skahl and his girlfriend, Ashley, were injured on Oct. 21 when an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn in front of them, causing the collision at “highway speeds.”
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
viatravelers.com

10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Walker, Minnesota

Walker, Minnesota, may be a small town, but it’s got a big tourist following. Located in northern Minnesota near Leech Lake, Walker is a destination for families, couples, and groups. Visitors come to fish, play golf, hike, swim, gamble, and relax! With easy access to Leech Lake, anglers come...
WALKER, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
BRAINERD, MN
Power 96

Discovery of Rural Minnesota Man’s Body Leads to Murder Arrest

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a young man’s body in northern Minnesota is being treated as a homicide. A news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office indicates dispatch received a missing person report for 23-year-old Bryce Borgle, who was last seen Wednesday at a storage unit in Central Township, which is about 14 miles northeast of Brainerd. The unit is rented by Michael Laflex.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
CROOKSTON, MN
trfradio.com

Name Released in Fatal Mille Lacs County Accident

A name has been released in a fatal accident reported Thursday afternoon in Mille Lacs County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Wayne Campbell, 64, of Onamia died after the eastbound 1998 Chevrolet S10 Pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup driven by John Gerald Strecker, 74, also of Onamia.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Onamia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Onamia

A 64-year-old Onamia man has died in a two-vehicle crash near Onamia. The Minnesota State Patrol says Daniel Wayne Campbell died after the pickup he was driving collided with another pickup at the intersection of Highway 169 and Quail Road in Onamia Township. The report says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but Campbell was not wearing his seat belt.
ONAMIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Missing 23-year-old found dead, Minnesota man arrested

The body of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing this past week is believed to have been discovered, with authorities under the impression that he was murdered. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that the body of Bryce Brogle, 23, has been found. He was reported missing Oct. 28, two days after the reporting party said he left a home in Center Township and had gone to a storage unit that was being rented by another man in Crow Wing County.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota

WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
WALKER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy