lptv.org
Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd Opens Its 6th Annual Kringle Market
Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd is holding its sixth annual Kringle Market. The market features unique arts and crafts from 100 artist members for the holiday season. With Christmas just 51 days away, Crossing Arts Alliance gave its members the first peek and chance at shopping their Kringle Market on Friday. The market displays everything from pottery, woodworking, blown glass, soft sculptures, ornaments, journals, and a very wide selection of artwork.
Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash
Residents in Aitkin County are raising support for a small town police officer injured in a crash in the Twin Cities last month. According to the Hill City Police Department, Officer Erik Skahl and his girlfriend, Ashley, were injured on Oct. 21 when an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn in front of them, causing the collision at “highway speeds.”
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Walker, Minnesota
Walker, Minnesota, may be a small town, but it’s got a big tourist following. Located in northern Minnesota near Leech Lake, Walker is a destination for families, couples, and groups. Visitors come to fish, play golf, hike, swim, gamble, and relax! With easy access to Leech Lake, anglers come...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
Discovery of Rural Minnesota Man’s Body Leads to Murder Arrest
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a young man’s body in northern Minnesota is being treated as a homicide. A news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office indicates dispatch received a missing person report for 23-year-old Bryce Borgle, who was last seen Wednesday at a storage unit in Central Township, which is about 14 miles northeast of Brainerd. The unit is rented by Michael Laflex.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
trfradio.com
Name Released in Fatal Mille Lacs County Accident
A name has been released in a fatal accident reported Thursday afternoon in Mille Lacs County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Wayne Campbell, 64, of Onamia died after the eastbound 1998 Chevrolet S10 Pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup driven by John Gerald Strecker, 74, also of Onamia.
Central Minnesota Man To Appear on Wheel of Fortune
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Fans of the popular television game show Wheel of Fortune will see a familiar face in Monday's episode. Sauk Rapids native Tim Johnson will get to spin the wheel for a shot at the grand prize. Johnson says the whole journey started with just a simple application.
Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road
Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have issued an appeal to find a man who went missing from Carlton County last week. Lucas Dudden, 38, was reported missing on Halloween, but the last time his family had contact with his was Oct. 26. His vehicle was found parked...
lptv.org
Onamia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Onamia
A 64-year-old Onamia man has died in a two-vehicle crash near Onamia. The Minnesota State Patrol says Daniel Wayne Campbell died after the pickup he was driving collided with another pickup at the intersection of Highway 169 and Quail Road in Onamia Township. The report says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but Campbell was not wearing his seat belt.
Missing 23-year-old found dead, Minnesota man arrested
The body of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing this past week is believed to have been discovered, with authorities under the impression that he was murdered. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that the body of Bryce Brogle, 23, has been found. He was reported missing Oct. 28, two days after the reporting party said he left a home in Center Township and had gone to a storage unit that was being rented by another man in Crow Wing County.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
We’ve Got Action: Is Sugar Daddy’s Set To Re-Open? Is A Restaurant Coming?!?
I was among the throes of Minnesotans heading north this weekend for some good old deer hunting when I passed by the (former) Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids. Instead of the "For Sale" advertisement on the ribbon board out front, there were three messages repeating over and over. "COMING...
