Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2022 World Cup Trophy Makes a Stop in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Idaho8.com
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals in the third period, Carter Verhaeghe scored for the third straight game and the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who finished 2-2 on their four-game trip. Anton Lundell had two assists and Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-1. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anaheim, which had won three of its last four coming in. John Gibson made 41 saves.
Idaho8.com
Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak.
Idaho8.com
Boston Bruins rescind contract with Mitchell Miller after NHL deems him ineligible to play in league
The Boston Bruins rescinded their contract with Mitchell Miller Sunday after the National Hockey League deemed him ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a young teenager. The decision is effective immediately, just days after the Bruins signed Miller to...
Idaho8.com
Kubalik’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2
NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings’ third straight win. Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first to give the Rangers the lead. Jaroslav Halak had 33 saves while falling to 0-3-1 in four starts this season.
Idaho8.com
Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 over the Arizona Cardinals. NFC West-leading Seattle continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals have lost four of five. The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. But Seattle scored the next 14 points, taking the lead for good late in the third quarter on Smith’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett.
Idaho8.com
Bell finishes 10th at Phoenix following Coy Gibbs’ death
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — As Christopher Bell was about to leave for driver introductions, he still wasn’t sure if he would even race in the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates learned a few hours earlier that team vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, had died in his sleep at age 49. Unsure what to do, Bell and the other drivers were told by JGR president Dave Alpern that they should go ahead and race despite the crushing news. Bell did climb into the car, finishing 10th after a late pit road mishap cost him a shot at winning a championship. He finished third in his first Cup Series playoff.
Idaho8.com
Rams’ offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday’s 16-13 loss on the Rams’ offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season. LA fell to 3-5. The Rams stopped Brady on downs from the Los Angeles 6 with just under two minutes to go. But Matthew Stafford, who threw for 158 yards and one TD, was unable to run out the clock on the Rams’ final possession.
Idaho8.com
Reeling Raiders blow another huge lead, lose 27-20 at Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are becoming a safe bet to blow a huge, early lead. The Raiders lost for the third time this season after being up at least 17 points. It’s a troubling trend that has them alone at the bottom of the AFC West. Derek Carr and Davante Adams struggled to connect after halftime, and the Raiders (2-6) were shut out in the second half in a 27-20 loss at Jacksonville (3-6) on Sunday. It was Las Vegas’ third loss in four games and followed a shutout at New Orleans and a week of regrouping in Bradenton, Florida.
Idaho8.com
Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to help the Minnesota Vikings come back and beat the Washington Commanders 20-17 for their sixth consecutive victory. Cousins led multiple fourth-quarter scoring drives after the Vikings fell behind 17-7. The former Washington quarterback also capitalized on Harrison Smith’s interception of current Commanders starter Taylor Heinicke that gave Minnesota the ball inside the red zone. Greg Joseph made a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to keep the Vikings winning streak alive. Washington’s winning streak ended at three.
Idaho8.com
Bane’s 28, Morant’s good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went on a 9-0 run, with Morant scoring six, and the Grizzlies held on for their third straight win. The Wizards were without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who was in the league’s health and safety protocols, eliminating 21.6 points and 5.7 assists from the Washington lineup.
Idaho8.com
Lue: No timetable for Leonard’s return to Clippers’ lineup
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is sitting out his eighth game for the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Tyronn Lue says there’s no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee. Lue says Leonard is “progressing well” in his ongoing recovery. The coach says the Clippers are following the advice of their medical staff and the team has “got to be smart about the situation.”
Comments / 0