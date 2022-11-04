Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Idaho8.com
Lions activate Zylstra brothers; TE Shane catches TD in win
DETROIT (AP) — Shane Zylstra and his brother Brandon were elevated from Detroit’s practice squad this week and played together for the first time in their lives Sunday as the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 15-9. Shane caught his first TD in his eighth pro game, and the siblings exchanged jerseys and posed for photos on the field after the final whistle. Shane said the brothers had talked about this chance for “a long, long time.” He caught a 1-yard pass from Jared Goff late in the first half.
Idaho8.com
Banged-up Allen shoulders loss after Bills fall to Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen’s banged-up lower right arm didn’t prevent him from pointing the blame at himself. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was far from his usual dominant self, mostly shut down by an aggressive New York Jets defense in a 20-17 loss Sunday. Allen was intercepted twice and sacked five times. He finished 18 of 34 for 205 yards and was held without a touchdown pass. He was also seen flexing his right hand after he had the ball knocked out of it on a strip-sack on Buffalo’s final possession. Allen said there was slight pain but he’d get through it.
Idaho8.com
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. But both were placed on injured reserve this past week. That leaves their teams to figure out how to move on without them for the rest of the season. The Saints are 2-3 since Thomas went out with his foot injury. They’ve been among the NFL leaders in yards and points. But rookie receiver Chris Olave says it still hurts to lose a player such as Thomas. Bateman is Baltimore’s best deep threat. He had two touchdowns of 55-plus yards early this season. But he’s also decided to have foot surgery.
Idaho8.com
Bears QB Fields rushes for 178 yards in loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO (AP) — Showing off his dynamic athleticism, Justin Fields went toe-to-toe with Tua Tagovailoa and nearly led the Chicago Bears to a comeback win. Fields rushed for 178 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, but Tagovailoa passed for three TDs to lead Miami to a wild 35-32 victory. Fields’ rushing total on 15 carries set a Super Bowl-era record for a quarterback in the regular season, topping Michael Vick’s 173 yards for Atlanta against Minnesota in 2002. Colin Kaepernick rushed for 181 yards for San Francisco in a playoff game. The 23-year-old Fields also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three passing touchdowns in a single game.
Idaho8.com
Rams’ offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday’s 16-13 loss on the Rams’ offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season. LA fell to 3-5. The Rams stopped Brady on downs from the Los Angeles 6 with just under two minutes to go. But Matthew Stafford, who threw for 158 yards and one TD, was unable to run out the clock on the Rams’ final possession.
Idaho8.com
Henry keeps rewriting Titans history in loss to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Derrick Henry was rumbling his way through the Kansas City Chiefs defense, and through the Titans history books, during a first half that went exactly the way Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel dreamed it would Sunday night. The second half was more like a nightmare. Henry was stuffed, backup quarterback Malik Willis struggled and the Chiefs rallied for a 20-17 victory in overtime. Henry finished with 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns, moving him into first place in franchise history with 74 career TD runs.
Idaho8.com
Changes bring few fixes for Colts in latest setback to Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After a week that featured another round of noticeable changes, Colts coach Frank Reich chose to point the finger at himself after the Indianapolis Colts failed to find the end zone in Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. For a team that fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, traded running back Nyheim Hines in the past week and isn’t far removed from benching opening day starting quarterback Matt Ryan, it’s unclear what’s next for the Colts. The Colts finished with a season-low 121 total yards and went 0 for 14 on third down.
Idaho8.com
Rodgers throws 3 INTs, Lions hold on to beat Packers 15-9
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Detroit Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Packers in a matchup of slumping teams on Sunday. The Lions ended a five-game losing streak. The Packers have lost five straight for the first time since 2008 when their four-time NFL MVP was a first-year starter with the franchise.
Idaho8.com
Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3. The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week. Linebackers Matt Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks, leading a defense that held Indianapolis to 121 yards and 0-for-14 on third down. Jones was 20 of 30 for 147 yards. The Colts have lost three straight and have yet to earn a win since benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year player Sam Ehlinger.
Idaho8.com
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Carolina Panthers may be looking at another quarterback change after getting buried by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers played the worst first half in team history, falling behind 35-0 in the way to a 42-21 loss. P.J. Walker went 3 for 10 for 9 yards and two interceptions before Baker Mayfield came off the bench to engineer three second-half scoring drives. That could put Mayfield back in the mix to start. Another option is Sam Darnold, who hasn’t played all season but is due to be activated off the injured list on Tuesday. The Panthers are 2-7, including 1-3 under interim coach Steve Wilks.
Idaho8.com
Mixon scores 5 TDs, Bengals dominate Panthers 42-21
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon rushed for 153 yards and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout of the Carolina Panthers. Mixon scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow. The Bengals bounced back from a horrendous Monday night loss at AFC North rival Cleveland to jump on Carolina early and dominate on defense. Cincinnati allowed P.J. Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half. Baker Mayfield replaced Walker to start the second half.
Idaho8.com
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win. Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores. But it wasn’t enough for the Bears, who lost for the fifth time in six games.
Idaho8.com
Jaguars rally from 17-0 deficit to beat Raiders 27-20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell believes he can cover anyone in the league. His confidence had to be wavering at least a little at halftime against Davante Adams. Adams had nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns through two quarters Sunday. He looked unstoppable with Campbell mostly shadowing him all over the field. But Campbell tightened up in the second half as the Jaguars rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. The victory ended a five-game skid for the Jaguars (3-6) and was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history. Las Vegas (2-6) has dropped three of four.
Idaho8.com
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions. Brady took over with 44 seconds left and went 5 of 6 for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, the record 55th of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion avoided his first four-game losing streak in 20 years and beat the Rams for the first time in four tries since joining the Bucs in 2020. The Rams stopped Brady on downs with just under two minutes left but couldn’t run out the clock.
Idaho8.com
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders scored an improbable touchdown on one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor Heinicke’s ill-advised throw into triple coverage that should have been intercepted instead became a catch at the goal line by Curtis Samuel after an official ran into Vikings defender Camryn Bynum. Bynum says back judge Steve Patrick apologized for colliding with him on the play that turned out to be a 49-yard TD pass. The Vikings could laugh about it in the locker room after coming back to win 20-17.
Idaho8.com
Graham takes blame for Falcons’ late collapse in 20-17 loss
ATLANTA (AP) — It initially looked as if Ta’Quon Graham had saved the day for the Atlanta Falcons, returning his first career fumble recovery 19 yards in the closing minute of a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead, Graham dropped the ball, and the Chargers recovered and kicked a game-ending field goal. Graham wasn’t the only Falcon to make a mistake Sunday, but his was the most glaring. Atlanta began the day alone in first place in the NFC South and missed a chance to move above .500 for the first time since the end of 2017.
Idaho8.com
After glimmer of hope, Cardinals back to mistake-filled ways
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals flipped their usual slow-starting script, beginning with a crisp drive that resulted in the only first-quarter touchdown they’ve scored all season. They saved their sloppy play and infuriating mistakes for the rest of the game. The result was a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Cardinals further into the NFC West basement at 3-6. The culprits for the defeat were familiar: penalties, dropped passes, lost fumbles and bad snaps. Quarterback Kyler Murray says the Cardinals are playing “bad football” and getting the results they should expect.
Idaho8.com
Reeling Raiders blow another huge lead, lose 27-20 at Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are becoming a safe bet to blow a huge, early lead. The Raiders lost for the third time this season after being up at least 17 points. It’s a troubling trend that has them alone at the bottom of the AFC West. Derek Carr and Davante Adams struggled to connect after halftime, and the Raiders (2-6) were shut out in the second half in a 27-20 loss at Jacksonville (3-6) on Sunday. It was Las Vegas’ third loss in four games and followed a shutout at New Orleans and a week of regrouping in Bradenton, Florida.
Idaho8.com
Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 over the Arizona Cardinals. NFC West-leading Seattle continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals have lost four of five. The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. But Seattle scored the next 14 points, taking the lead for good late in the third quarter on Smith’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett.
Idaho8.com
Bell finishes 10th at Phoenix following Coy Gibbs’ death
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — As Christopher Bell was about to leave for driver introductions, he still wasn’t sure if he would even race in the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates learned a few hours earlier that team vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, had died in his sleep at age 49. Unsure what to do, Bell and the other drivers were told by JGR president Dave Alpern that they should go ahead and race despite the crushing news. Bell did climb into the car, finishing 10th after a late pit road mishap cost him a shot at winning a championship. He finished third in his first Cup Series playoff.
