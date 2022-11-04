“Papa is home”, Daniil Medvedev reunited with his newborn daughter, sooner than expected, after an early exit at the Paris Masters

Read full article on original website
"His physicality is that of Novak and maybe even a step above" - Mats Wilander believes Felix Auger-Aliassime could push Djokovic in every department
Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed an explosive second half of the tennis season following consecutive titles at the Firenze Open, European Open and Swiss Indoors. He also beat Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in September, and the pair could face each other in the final of the Paris Masters, with Auger-Aliassime beating Frances Tiafoe in Friday's quarter-final to progress to the last four. Djokovic is on the other side of the draw.
Carlos Alcaraz, Turin at risk: "It's tough." And he quotes Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz injured in Paris-Bercy quarterfinal: "The Atp Finals in Turin? It's tough." Carlos Alcaraz in the press conference after withdrawing from the quarterfinal of the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 against Holger Rune admitted that he does not know if he will be there in Turin for the Atp Finals in 10 days.
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances
It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello bottle their love into a new perfume collection
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francesca Perello, are bottling their love into a new collection in collaboration with french Henry Jacques’s Haute Parfumerie. The couple, which recently welcomed their first baby, named their fragrance In All Intimacy. “It was just one of those beautiful surprises of...
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
Auger-Aliassime honest after Rune defeat ends run: "He kind of exposed weaknesses in my game"
Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak ended with Holger Rune beating the Canadian in straight sets in Paris. It's been an incredible 30 days for Auger who won 3 trophies in three consecutive weeks and almost made it to another final in Paris. Rune attacked Auger consistently and exposed some of the weaknesses in his game which is how Felix described the match as well.
Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title
Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title following a shock defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final.Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes.But Rune immediately bounced back by breaking the Serbian, 35, early on in the second to take the showpiece to a decider.The 19-year-old then recovered from an early break in the third set before breaking Djokovic’s serve in the 11th game and fending off six break points, to take his maiden Masters title 3-6 6-3 7-5 in...
Alexander Zverev back on court and confirms he should still return to competitive tennis in 2022
Alexander Zverev fans were given a boost on Friday after their man posted a video of him back on the tennis court. The German hasn't played since his horror ankle injury in a bruising French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal in June and there were fears he had suffered an injury setback.
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas again, faces Rune in Paris final
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the eighth straight time, edging an entertaining semifinal 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to stay on track for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title on Saturday. The 21-time Grand Slam champion next faces unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune, who has never...
"So many speak how Roger was their idol, that shows his greatness" - Djokovic highlights Federer's legacy
Novak Djokovic highlighted the legacy of Roger Federer in a talk with the Tennis Channel following his Paris Masters match. Roger Federer said gooybe to tennis with a doubles match together with Rafael Nadal and Djokovic was present in London to see it. The celebration of the renowned player and his competitor moved the Serbian, who admitted to being emotional due to the whole situation in a talk with the Tennis Channel.
Rune full of praise for Alcaraz after retirement win in Paris: "Of course, he is No. 1, so he is obviously the best in the world right now"
Holger Rune advanced to the Paris Masters semi-final after Carlos Alcaraz retired and the Dane praised the Spaniard. It was a very good and exciting match between Alcaraz and Rune but an abdominal injury prevented the Spaniard to stay in the match and compete on. The duo know each other well having grown up together on the Tour and they actually played doubles as youngsters as well.
Connors believes Nadal becoming a father has come at the right time: "He can enjoy his new baby and get through the next couple of months"
Jimmy Connors thinks that the fatherhood of Rafael Nadal has come at the right time so he can spend some time with him before focusing on the season. Rafael Nadal's son was born just as the tennis season is about to end and Jimmy Connors thinks it's a great thing for him. It will allow him to spend some time with him before he makes his way to Australia for the 2023 season:
VIDEO: Djokovic embroiled in Paris Masters controversy with return of 'magic potion' seen at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic is is another 'super potion' controversy after his team was spotted mixing something in his water bottle. It's not the first time this has happened to Djokovic or some other tennis players as we have had this kind of stuff before. It's fairly rare and looks very suspicious which is what the most recent video from Paris shows as well.
Novak Djokovic downs Lorenzo Musetti in Paris
Novak Djokovic played his best match this week in Paris to smash Lorenzo Musetti fairly easily in straight sets 6-0 6-3. Musetti has given Djokovic some trouble in the past albeit their match earlier was won by Djokovic in straight sets 6-3 6-3. This match was even more impressive than that one as Djokovic smashed Musetti rather easily taking apart his game.
Tennis-Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world number one said on Saturday.
Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals
Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
VIDEO: Tiafoe shares heartwarming moment with ball boy despite being on verge of defeat
Frances Tiafoe quite literally grew up on tennis courts and in a tennis facility with his background story quite known to most fans. That experience shaped his outlook on life and Tiafoe never lost the inner child inside him which is quite evident by the way he approaches and plays tennis. He's also remained quite humble during his breakout this year still finding time for his fans.
