“It’s really been hard on both sides,” Joe Gibbs addresses Kyle Busch’s exit following the Busch family’s Race for the Championship interview

Read full article on original website
AP_001911.095e9e47348e413b9d191486928b31ce.1959
3d ago
Kyle made a good choice because Ty Gibbs is going to ruin JGR. Nobody is going to want to be teammates with a spoon fed brat. Grandpa better get his grandson under control before he ruins his business.
Reply
4
Related
thecomeback.com
Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement
A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No. 23 Toyota. The team says that Gibbs has had a “family emergency.” In place of Gibbs (who was replacing Kurt Busch) will be Daniel Hemric. Hemric has lots of NASCAR experience and was the 2019 Cup Series Rookie of the Year.
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son Ty Gibbs wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
racer.com
Coy Gibbs, JGR COO dies at 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of Joe Gibbs and vice chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died. He was 49 years old. In a statement, Joe Gibbs Racing said Gibbs passed in his sleep. He was on hand Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to watch his son, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs, win the Xfinity Series championship.
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship
AVONDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday's winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a...
Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death
Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
Bubba Wallace Reacts To Heartbreaking Gibbs Family News
Bubba Wallace is understandably heartbroken on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver took to social media on Sunday evening, following the tragic Gibbs family news. NASCAR co-owner Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night. Wallace took to social media to voice his thoughts on the tragic news. "Been...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
Sporting News
Ross Chastain explains, Chase Elliott deflects in discussing Cup Series Championship wreck
Ross Chastain has developed a reputation for aggressive driving. He mixed it up with his fair share of competitors during the course of the 2022 season, most notably Denny Hamlin last summer. On Sunday, he did Chase Elliott no favors as both were driving for a title in the Cup...
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Franklin News Post
Joe Gibbs' son Coy, a former football coach and NASCAR driver, dies at age 49
Tragedy has unfortunately struck again in Joe Gibbs' family. Gibbs' son Coy, a former football coach and NASCAR driver, died Saturday at age 49. Joe Gibbs' other son, J.D., died three years ago after a battle with neurological disease. J.D. was also 49 at the time of his death. Coy's...
A champion again! Joey Logano outlasts Ross Chastain to win NASCAR Cup Series title
The driver of the No. 22 car sat on the pole, dominated Stage 1 and never trailed any Championship 4 driver at Phoenix Raceway on his way to a second NASCAR Cup Series championship.
CBS Sports
NASCAR Crash Course: Joey Logano rides a wave to a second Cup Series championship
Ross Chastain made a historic move to sneak into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. Chase Elliott, the sport's most popular driver, had a season-high five victories in 2022. Christopher Bell won twice with his back against the wall to make the field. That left Joey Logano the forgotten man...
He may not have won the race or title, but Christopher Bell was a winner nonetheless at Phoenix
That the versatile 27-year-old driver could race competitively just hours after learning of the death of his boss and one of his chief mentors speaks volumes
Comments / 8