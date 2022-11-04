I’m Heidi Ganahl, a Mom on a Mission to be your next governor, to be a voice for all of Colorado. My favorite part of campaigning is getting out into small-town Colorado. I have traveled the state for six years as a University of Colorado Regent, and for more than a year now as a candidate for governor. The more I travel our beautiful state, the more I hear loud and clear that the people in the small towns of Colorado don’t feel heard. They’re very worried about their industries, whether it’s the energy industry, cattle ranching, farming or a small businesses.

