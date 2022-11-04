Read full article on original website
Related
lamarledger.com
Fentanyl was a key campaign issue for Colorado Republicans. Will the strategy work?
Across debates and races, campaign ads and events, one topic has been dominant for Colorado Republicans this year: fentanyl. From gubernatorial hopeful Heidi Ganahl to attorney general challenger John Kellner, Congressional candidate Erik Aadland to Sen. Michael Bennet opponent Joe O’Dea, the drug fentanyl has been an ever-present talking point of the campaign trail. At a debate in October, Ganahl pivoted from questions about homelessness and harm reduction to fentanyl penalties. O’Dea announced a trip to the U.S. border with Mexico after knocking the growth in fentanyl overdose rates. Fentanyl deaths have increased dramatically in recent years, and Republicans seek to lay that trend at the feet of Democrats.
Daily Record
Dozens of Colorado companies making it easier for employees to vote
More than 80 Colorado companies are encouraging their employees to vote by taking part in Time To Vote — a nonpartisan movement aimed at boosting voter participation in the U.S. The 2020 general election saw record voter turnout, with more than 158.4 million Americans casting their ballots for Joe...
CALDARA | What does a Colorado GOP win look like?
I’m writing this column before Election Day. No one knows the outcome, but I have my speculations. Republicans will take back the United States Congress and a slight majority in the U.S. Senate. But my political arena is the state of Colorado, a blue, blue state. And if there...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.
Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Know the facts about Colorado under Gov. Polis
As a proud Colorado native, our family relocated to Grand County to raise our two young boys. Raising kids has fueled a new passion and desire to ensure they can grow up in a safe and beautiful state. When it comes to our children, I will stand up. Sadly, Colorado...
FOX21News.com
Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Several State races will be decided on including; Colorado’s Governor, the U.S. Senate seat, and Secretary of State, just to name a few.
Colorado Democrats polling ahead of GOP as election nears
(The Center Square) – The most recent polls gauging Colorado’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races all show Democratic incumbents leading, but margins vary. Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea is within 1.5 points of incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released this week.
Craig Daily Press
Candidate Column: Heidi Ganahl for governor
I’m Heidi Ganahl, a Mom on a Mission to be your next governor, to be a voice for all of Colorado. My favorite part of campaigning is getting out into small-town Colorado. I have traveled the state for six years as a University of Colorado Regent, and for more than a year now as a candidate for governor. The more I travel our beautiful state, the more I hear loud and clear that the people in the small towns of Colorado don’t feel heard. They’re very worried about their industries, whether it’s the energy industry, cattle ranching, farming or a small businesses.
KDVR.com
Things you should know heading into Election Day
FOX31 has highlighted different aspects of election security in Jefferson County while getting the breakdown from officials. FOX31 has highlighted different aspects of election security in Jefferson County while getting the breakdown from officials. Windy and warm start to workweek. The start to the workweek for Denver's weather will be...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Politicians tell big lies to celebrate pot
Our state’s highest-ranking politicians must think misery loves company. Gov. Jared Polis and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper rank among the country’s most enthused advocates of marijuana legalization. Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of Colorado becoming the first state to legalize recreational pot. State leaders are celebrating...
KDVR.com
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
KDVR.com
'Celebration of Life' service held for Aurora church leader and social-rights activist
Reverend Dr. Jules Earl Smith led the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Aurora for decades. ‘Celebration of Life’ service held for Aurora church …. Reverend Dr. Jules Earl Smith led the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Aurora for decades. How many ballots have already been received?. With...
Colorado prosecutors welcome proposed funding to aid district attorneys in combatting auto thefts
Prosecutors welcomed Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal to earmark $12.6 million over two years for prevention and prosecution of auto theft, saying the assistance from the state is sorely needed. The director of Colorado’s district attorneys’ organization noted it's new for the state budget to give funding directly to...
Looking for Love? You Might Want to Move Out of Colorado
Natives tend to hope that transplants will move out of Colorado, but you may want to leave too — if you're single, that is. Slotsource.com recently went searching for the best places to find love in the country, and the Centennial State didn't even make the Top 10. According...
Aspen Daily News
Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
thecentersquare.com
Report touts Colorado’s TABOR as ‘gold standard’ for state tax policy
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is the “gold standard” for state tax policy, a new report argues. The report, by the American Legislative Exchange Council, a free-market group that’s known for drafting model legislation adopted in Republican-led states, comes amid the 30th anniversary of TABOR, the constitutional amendment that Colorado voters passed in 1992.
State rep charged for allegedly lying about her primary residence
BOULDER, Colo. — The Democratic representative for Colorado House District 12 was arrested and is accused of lying about her primary residence in order to run for re-election following redistricting, the Boulder District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Tracey Bernett is charged with the following:. Attempt to Influence a Public...
coloradosun.com
Republican candidate for Colorado House falsely claims Planned Parenthood sells body parts, FBI instigated U.S. Capitol riot
A Republican candidate for a state House district in Colorado Springs falsely says Planned Parenthood sells the body parts of aborted fetuses and that the FBI instigated the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pastor Scott Bottoms, who calls himself anti-establishment and part of the “far...
KDVR.com
Denver Weather: Cool and Cloudy Sunday
Oday will have passing clouds through the day with a breeze. Wind will not be as strong as Saturday but will still be around as well as through the midweek. oday will have passing clouds through the day with a breeze. Wind will not be as strong as Saturday but will still be around as well as through the midweek.
Westword
Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It
Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
Comments / 18