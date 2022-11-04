Read full article on original website
KEVN
Hill City coach reflects on first season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City volleyball team had three different coaches during their state-qualifying 2021 season. This year, a former player stepped up to the plate and became a mentor and role model for her girls. Ben Burns spoke to Allie Henderson on how she felt about her first season as the Lady Rangers’ head coach.
kbhbradio.com
Super Bowl winners crowned as Black Hills Youth Football Season comes to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. – O’Harra Field at Rapid City hosted the Black Hills Youth Football League Super Bowl on Saturday for the three divisions. Winning the Mighty Mites title was the Bad Lands Eagles, who defeated the Sturgis Buccaneers 22-0. The Rapid City Steelers defeated the Rapid City...
KEVN
Spearfish ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rocket ship structure at Evans Park in Spearfish is closed until further notice. The structure is currently fenced to keep people off it for the time being. City Administrator Steve Mcfarland said that is due to the structure’s age and condition. Mcfarland wants people to be safe from dangers, such as getting entrapped, entangled, or impaled.
KEVN
Rapid City students explore careers and college opportunities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday, the Rapid City Area Schools hosted the sixth annual Eighth Grade College and Career Fair at The Monument. The College and Career fair brought more than 70 local businesses, organizations, and colleges together so more than 1,200 Rapid City students could explore various careers and college opportunities they may not be exposed to daily.
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
KEVN
More moisture is possible Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of our area could see some rain and snow tomorrow. Higher elevations of the Big Horns along with the Black Hills will see some snow, with only rain expected for Rapid City and other areas. It will not be a huge snow event with most areas receiving less than an inch. Temperatures tonight will still be very cold with lows in the 20s for a lot of the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most of next week will be below average. Highs to start to the week will be in the 40s, but by the middle of the week we will see highs in the 30s.
KEVN
Matthews Opera House & Arts Center Executive Director Darren Granaas gives exclusive on events calendar
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center has some exciting events happening in November and going into the holidays. Darren Granaas, executive director of the opera house announced “Author Talks at The Matthews” will continue with a new line up of local writers who are ready to share their stories, their methods and their inspirations. Author Talks is a very popular community event and draws quite a crowd. You can see Author Talks every Tuesday at the opera house at 12:30pm. In addition to featuring some incredible authors in November, Granaas says, the opera house will be featuring lively holiday music performances in December that will pack the house. Stay tuned.
kotatv.com
Trio of fires in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
KEVN
Polarizing debate over legalization of marijuana continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why the IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
