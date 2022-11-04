Tesla China Sales Lag Warren Buffett-Backed Rival By 44% In October: Analyst Says There's Something To Cheer About Anyway

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."

3 DAYS AGO